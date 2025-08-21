Maxus Mining Announces Appointment of Nathan Bridge as Technical Advisor

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maxus Mining Inc. (“Maxus” or the “Company”) (CSE: MAXM | FRA: R7V), is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Nathan Bridge as a Technical Advisor to the Company. Mr. Bridge brings over a decade of experience managing exploration, delineation, and geotechnical drilling programs at Cameco Corporation.

With a strong technical background and a disciplined, science-driven approach, Mr. Bridge focuses on exploration strategies grounded in geoscientific rigor and a deep understanding of the conditions required for high-grade ore deposit formation and preservation. He is a licensed Professional Geoscientist and holds both B.Sc. and M.Sc. degrees in Geology from the University of Western Ontario.

Nathan Bridge, commented, “I am very excited to join the Maxus team. Maxus has assembled a strong and diverse project portfolio that is focused on multiple critical minerals. At a time where the world needs the discovery and advancement of critical minerals, I look forward to applying my technical expertise to help move this high-quality portfolio forward.”

Scott Walters, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “We are delighted to welcome Mr. Bridge to the Maxus team. Nathan brings valuable technical knowledge and proven experience in resource discovery, which will add significant value as we continue to advance our portfolio of critical mineral projects.”

During his time at Cameco, Mr. Bridge played a key role as Senior Geologist on the Fox Lake discovery team, contributing to advancing the deposit from early exploration through discovery and resource definition. With a career largely dedicated to uranium exploration, he notably led the CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. team to the discovery of the Pike Zone on the West McArthur project. His extensive expertise includes work on multiple uranium mineralization zones, as well as the management of delineation and geotechnical programs at Cameco’s Cigar Lake, Eagle Point, and Millennium deposits.

The Company also announces it has granted 250,000 options to Mr. Nathan Bridge. The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.92 per common share for a term of two (2) years. The Options are governed by the terms of the Company’s Equity Incentive Plan and the Options, and any common shares issued upon the exercise of, are subject to a four month hold period from the date of grant in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Maxus Mining Inc.

Maxus Mining Inc. (CSE: MAXM | FRA: R7V) is a mineral exploration company focused on locating, acquiring, and if warranted, developing economic mineral properties in premier jurisdictions. The Company is working towards progressing its diverse portfolio of exploration properties which includes approximately 9,921 hectares of prospective terrane comprising 6,376 hectares of terrane amongst three antimony projects, 3,123 hectares encompassing the Penny Copper Project & the remaining 422 hectares coming from the Lotto Tungsten Project.

The Penny Copper Project covers approximately 3,123 hectares and has seen exploration activity throughout the last 100+ years with recent work including rock sampling and minor geological mapping2. The Penny Copper Project is located near the major past producing Sullivan Mine at Kimberley, British Columbia, an area that has stimulated both junior and major exploration company activities in the past year. Additionally, the Penny Copper Project saw a 2017 work program return 17 grab samples, which returned copper values up to 1,046 ppm Cu (TK17-149c), 1,808 ppm Cu (TK17-28) and 2,388 ppm Cu (TK17-12)2.

At the Quarry Antimony Project, in well-established British Columbia, Canada, one historical sample taken assayed 0.89 g/t Au, 3.8% Cu, 0.34% Zn, 42.5% Pb, and 0.65% g/t Ag and 20% Sb3. A selected grab sample taken in 1980 at the Lotto Tungsten Project from a quartz vein with scheelite assayed 10.97% WO 3 4. Additionally, the Altura Antimony Project & the Hurley Antimony projects are strategically positioned; Altura is on strike from Equinox Resources recent antimony discovery which saw high-grade naturally occurring antimony with assays up to 69.98% Sb5; Hurley neighbours Endurance Gold Corp.’s Reliance Gold Project which saw antimony results from 2024 work programs include 19.2% Sb and 2.16 g/t Au over 0.5 m encountered during the 2024 drilling program1.

