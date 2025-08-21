Fabletics Deploys GreyOrange’s gStore to Transform In-Store Inventory Management

ATLANTA, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fabletics, the world’s largest digitally native activewear brand, is rolling out GreyOrange’s gStore retail SaaS application at more than 100 stores across North America, GreyOrange announced today.

Fabletics is a digitally-native activewear retailer renowned for its VIP membership-based model, tech-forward store experience, and flexible omnichannel fulfillment options. It is using the gStore app to gain pinpoint-accurate intelligence about the location and status of every unit of inventory in its retail locations, including its flagship stores in New York and Los Angeles.

Using integrated analytics powered by state-of-the-art overhead and handheld RFID readers, Fabletics team members can see precisely where inventory is located. They can see if items are abandoned in dressing rooms or left in the wrong section, and they know immediately if products are running low on the floor. The gStore app’s intelligent workforce tasking alerts store associates via smartphone and provides guided pathways for replenishment.



“The gStore app gives us precise visibility into the location of every item in the store,” said Ron Harries, Senior Vice President, Head of Retail at Fabletics. “With our previous solution, we could only see what had been sold. Now we can track where items are located in real time — and act on that information. Our teams instantly know what inventory is missing, and where, so we always have the appropriate stock in the right place to generate the most sales. The app enhances smoother operations and a better customer experience.”

Among the results Fabletics has achieved with gStore:

Achieved 95-97% fill rates using precise location accuracy for in-store inventory

Completely eliminated manual cycle counts with real-time inventory updates

Boosted per-location sales up to 20%.



At the district and national level, Fabletics managers use gStore’s live web dashboards for real-time insights into fill rate, task completion, labor usage, and more.

“Our goal is for gStore to become the single source of truth for all in-store inventory operations,” added Harries.

Fabletics has already launched gStore in 74 stores and is adding the solution to 20 locations per month. In the next phase of deployment, GreyOrange will work with Fabletics to enable efficient store-to-store transfers through gStore, ensuring each item is positioned in the location where it’s most likely to sell.

“Retailers waste so much time and money just trying to figure out where their inventory is. But once they have that real-time visibility, the game changes,” said Troy Siwek, General Manager, gStore by GreyOrange. “It’s not just about cost savings—it’s about unlocking more sales, running a sharper operation, and delivering a better experience for every customer. That kind of intelligence is exactly what gStore was built for.”

For more on the gStore SaaS solution for retail inventory management, please visit the GreyOrange website here .



About Fabletics:

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in El Segundo, CA, Fabletics is the largest digitally native activewear brand in the world. By fusing style-centric designs with high-performance technology, Fabletics is creating the world’s most fashionable, high-performance active lifestyle products at an accessible price. Driven by its innovative VIP membership program serving over 3 million active customers and powered by analysis from its Fashion OS tech platform enabling deep customer understanding, Fabletics has evolved activewear beyond the gym into every walk of life, guided by its foundational belief that everyone and every body deserves to look and feel their best. See and shop Fabletics’ collections in the U.S., Canada, Europe and in person at the brand’s state-of-the-art retail stores in over 100 locations.

About GreyOrange:

GreyOrange Inc. leads the industry in hyper-intelligent warehouse orchestration and store inventory management software. Its AI-powered GreyMatter and gStore solutions continuously optimize automation, inventory, and workforce management for some of the world’s largest retailers and 3PLs. Through real-time visibility into all omnichannel nodes and the seamless orchestration of robotic agents, people, and systems, customers reduce their cost per unit, eliminate lost inventory, ensure worker safety and productivity, and enhance in-store experiences. Vendor-agnostic and compatible with diverse automation hardware via the Certified Ranger Network, GreyOrange solutions are delivered through its Certified Partner Network of system integrators. Founded in 2012, GreyOrange is headquartered in Atlanta with offices and partners across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit www.greyorange.com .

gStore by GreyOrange is a state-of-the-art, easily deployable retail SaaS application designed to enhance store execution through real-time inventory management and actionable insights. The platform empowers retailers to maintain precise inventory control, enables intelligent tasking, streamlines store operations, manages omnichannel order fulfillment, and elevates customer experiences with smart technologies.

Media contact:

Maura Lafferty

Firebrand Communications for GreyOrange

greyorange@firebrand.marketing

415 848 9175



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3d32d74f-ce52-41db-93f0-11a0f0762e2b.