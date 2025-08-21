Rezolve Ai to Participate in Citi’s 2025 Global TMT Conference

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV), the company reinventing retail through real-time AI-driven consumer engagement, announced that its Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Daniel M. Wagner, will participate in a fireside chat at Citi’s 2025 Global TMT Conference in New York City on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, at 4:10 p.m. Eastern Time.

A link to the live audio webcast, as well as a replay, of the fireside chat will be available on Rezolve Ai’s Investor Relations website at investor.rezolve.com.

Investors who wish to request a meeting with Rezolve Ai should contact their Citi representative.

About Rezolve Ai

Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) is an industry leader in AI-powered solutions, specializing in enhancing customer engagement, operational efficiency, and revenue growth. The Brain Suite delivers advanced tools that harness artificial intelligence to optimize processes, improve decision-making, and enable seamless digital experiences. For more information, visit www.rezolve.com .

