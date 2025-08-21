NANO Nuclear Energy Advances to U.S. Army xTechSearch 9 Finals Pitch Event

New York, N.Y., Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) (“NANO Nuclear” or the “Company”), a leading advanced nuclear energy and technology company focused on developing clean energy solutions, today announced that it has been selected by the U.S. Army’s xTech program to advance to the finals pitch event of the prestigious U.S. Army xTechSearch 9 competition.

“We are honored to be recognized by the U.S. Army through the xTech program and excited to advance to the final pitch,” said Jay Yu, Founder and Chairman of NANO Nuclear. “This milestone underscores the potential of our technologies, particularly our deployable microreactor, to support the Army’s mission and national security priorities. We look forward to presenting our vision and capabilities at the finals.”

“The selection into the xTechSearch 9 finals highlights the growing interest in our deployable microreactor, to deliver resilient and sustainable power in contested and austere environments,” said James Walker, Chief Executive Officer of NANO Nuclear. “We are eager to continue the process, share our progress with Army stakeholders, and explore opportunities for future collaboration.”

The xTech program is a competitive initiative led by the U.S. Army to engage with innovative technology companies and foster dual-use solutions that can meet critical defense needs. Advancing to the finals provides NANO Nuclear the opportunity to showcase its capabilities directly to Army decision-makers and continue discussions on how its advanced microreactors may enhance operational energy resilience and logistical flexibility.

About NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc.

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) is an advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified, and vertically integrated company across five business lines: (i) cutting edge portable and other microreactor technologies, (ii) nuclear fuel fabrication, (iii) nuclear fuel transportation, (iv) nuclear applications for space and (v) nuclear industry consulting services. NANO Nuclear believes it is the first portable nuclear microreactor company to be listed publicly in the U.S.

Led by a world-class nuclear engineering team, NANO Nuclear’s reactor products in development include patented KRONOS MMR™ Energy System, a stationary high-temperature gas-cooled reactor that is in construction permit pre-application engagement U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) in collaboration with University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (U. of I.), “ZEUS”, a solid core battery reactor, and “ODIN”, a low-pressure coolant reactor, and the space focused, portable LOKI MMR™, each representing advanced developments in clean energy solutions that are portable, on-demand capable, advanced nuclear microreactors.

Advanced Fuel Transportation Inc. (AFT), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is led by former executives from the largest transportation company in the world aiming to build a North American transportation company that will provide commercial quantities of HALEU fuel to small modular reactors, microreactor companies, national laboratories, military, and DOE programs. Through NANO Nuclear, AFT is the exclusive licensee of a patented high-capacity HALEU fuel transportation basket developed by three major U.S. national nuclear laboratories and funded by the Department of Energy. Assuming development and commercialization, AFT is expected to form part of the only vertically integrated nuclear fuel business of its kind in North America.

HALEU Energy Fuel Inc. (HEF), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is focusing on the future development of a domestic source for a High-Assay, Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU) fuel fabrication pipeline for NANO Nuclear’s own microreactors as well as the broader advanced nuclear reactor industry.

NANO Nuclear Space Inc. (NNS), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is exploring the potential commercial applications of NANO Nuclear’s developing micronuclear reactor technology in space. NNS is focusing on applications such as the LOKI MMR™ system and other power systems for extraterrestrial projects and human sustaining environments, and potentially propulsion technology for long haul space missions. NNS’ initial focus will be on cis-lunar applications, referring to uses in the space region extending from Earth to the area surrounding the Moon's surface.

