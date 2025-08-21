KAPPA AgTech Ventilated Lighting Named “Lighting System of the Year” By AgTech Breakthrough

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global agricultural and food technology markets today, today announced that KAPPA AgTech, developers of agricultural technology to enable cultivators to grow more sustainably, have garnered ‘Lighting System of the Year’ for its Ventilated Lighting solution in the 5th annual AgTech Breakthrough Awards Program.

KAPPA AgTech’s Ventilated Lighting provides lighting and climate control for greenhouses and vertical farms by integrating high-efficiency, reversible axial fans directly into the LED light fixtures. This approach replaces the conventional model of separate lighting and HVAC systems with a unified, intelligent infrastructure for Controlled Environment Agriculture.

Each fixture delivers custom spectrum, photosynthetically optimized light along with a localized, dynamic airflow system. The direction and speed of each fan can be controlled independently, allowing growers—or AI systems—to adjust airflow in real time based on crop stage, environmental feedback, or production targets. This creates a high-resolution climate control grid where thousands of microclimate control points can be managed autonomously. For AI-driven growing platforms, Ventilated Lighting offers a direct actuator to manipulate airflow, temperature, and humidity at the plant canopy level.

Within the distributed climate control network, airflow and light intensity can now be co-optimized utilizing existing environmental sensors to maintain ideal VPD and boundary layer conditions, reduce disease pressure, prevent hotspots, and optimize energy use. Whether it’s entraining cooler ambient air into a high-humidity zone or reversing airflow seasonally to stratify or destratify a canopy, the system gives AI and automation platforms a fast, precise tool to respond to changing crop and climate needs.

“Greenhouse and indoor cultivation must become more sustainable. Ventilated lighting was developed for mass customization to give growers a powerful tool for real-time optimization, specific to their facility and crop requirements, and tailored to fit their energy model. This opens a new pathway for sustainability in Controlled Environment Agriculture,” said Schuyler Milton, founder of KAPPA AgTech. “I’m pleased to accept ‘Lighting System of the Year’ from AgTech Breakthrough. We will keep delivering forward-thinking solutions that revolutionize the agriculture industry, empowering farmers to overcome challenges and embrace new opportunities, where infrastructure doesn’t just support automation, it enables it.”



The AgTech sector is rapidly redefining how food is produced, managed and distributed – transforming one of the world’s most essential industries. From AI-driven crop analytics and precision farming platforms to sustainable agriculture solutions and autonomous equipment, AgTech is delivering greater efficiency, transparency and environmental responsibility.

The mission of the annual AgTech Breakthrough Awards program is to shine a spotlight on the breakthrough innovators who are not only keeping pace with this dynamic industry but actively driving it forward. By conducting one of the AgTech industry’s most rigorous evaluations of technology companies, reviewing thousands of award nominations each year, AgTech Breakthrough aims to inspire continued innovation and help propel the global agriculture sector into a smarter, more sustainable future.

“KAPPA AgTech’s Ventilated Lighting transforms the way greenhouses and vertical farms approach both lighting and climate control. In smart agriculture, redundant HVAC infrastructure increases operational costs with its slow, centralized inability to target airflow only where needed. If you can’t maintain optimal lighting and airflow, growing conditions often result in poor plant outcomes,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, AgTech Breakthrough. “KAPPA AgTech’s Ventilated Lighting is more than an energy-saving innovation; it’s a paradigm shift in how modern farms think about infrastructure, climate control, and system integration. The result of their technology is a massive step forward in climate precision, energy efficiency, and system intelligence.”

About AgTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AgTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in agricultural & food technologies, services, companies and products around the world. The AgTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of AgTech companies and solutions in categories including farm management, indoor farming, IoT and robotics, FoodTech, analytics and more. For more information visit AgTechBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose

About KAPPA AgTech

KAPPA AgTech develops agricultural technology to enable cultivators to grow more sustainably. Our focus is reducing cultivator costs by developing technologies with superior design such as Silicone Substrate and Ventilated Lighting. KAPPA AgTech helps cultivators identify inefficiencies in indoor growing spaces. We model how energy flows through your facility, and design or source low-CapEx improvements to yield immediate returns.

