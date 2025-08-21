Agricultural and Food Technology Innovators Honored in 5th Annual AgTech Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global agricultural and food technology markets, today announced the featured winners of its 5th annual AgTech Breakthrough Awards program, honoring innovators driving smarter, more sustainable solutions for the future of agriculture.

With global food consumption expected to rise 70% by 2050, technology is redefining the agricultural landscape. Breakthroughs in AI-driven crop analytics, precision farming, biotechnology, and autonomous equipment are empowering producers and manufacturers to boost efficiency, transparency and environmental responsibility across the food system. The AgTech Breakthrough Awards identify and spotlight the innovators behind these advancements, showcasing the solutions that are setting the pace for the industry’s future.

“The AgTech sector is projected to reach $56.8 billion by 2033, fueled by innovations in automation, AI, IoT and robotics that are transforming every link in the agricultural value chain,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of AgTech Breakthrough. “This year’s award winners represent the visionaries and disruptors solving agriculture’s most pressing challenges - from rising global food demand to sustainability - while setting the pace for the industry’s future. We extend our sincere congratulations to all of the 2025 AgTech Breakthorugh Award winners.”

The AgTech Breakthrough Awards are dedicated to spotlighting the innovators, technologies and solutions transforming the future of agriculture. By highlighting these transformative breakthroughs, the program aims to accelerate innovation, encourage collaboration and advance a more sustainable global food ecosystem.

The 2025 AgTech Breakthrough Award winners include:

FARM MANAGEMENT

Farm Management Solution Provider of the Year: P&H Central, Parrish & Heimbecker Limited

Farm Management Solution of the Year: Bushel Farm

IN-FIELD SYSTEMS

Crop Monitoring Solution of the Year: HOBOnet, HOBO Data Loggers

Crop Protection Solution of the Year: AgZen RealCoverage

Pest Management Solution of the Year: Renaissance BioScience

IRRIGATION

Irrigation Innovation of the Year: Moleaer

Overall Smart Irrigation Solution of the Year: MyLand

INTERNET-OF-THINGS AND AI

AI-based AgTech Company of the Year: Qcify

AI-based AgTech Solution of the Year: E.L.Y. by Bayer

IoT Monitoring Solution of the Year: Ranchbot Monitoring Solutions

ANALYTICS

AgTech Data Analytics Company of the Year: Intelinair

POST HARVEST SYSTEMS

ERP Software of the Year: AgriERP by Folio3 Software

AUTOMATION AND ROBOTICS

Overall Agriculture Robotics Company of the Year: Burro

INDOOR FARMING

Lighting System of the Year: KAPPA AgTech

Vertical Farming Company of the Year: GreenOnyx

LIVESTOCK

Dairy Productivity Solution of the Year: Mileutis

Herd Management Solution of the Year: Optiweigh

Fertilizer Innovation of the Year: Phospholutions

FOOD QUALITY

Food Contaminants Detection Solution of the Year: Waters Fumo-V ONE

VALUE CHAIN

Overall Supply Chain Solution of the Year: AgriChain

Supply Chain Analytics Solution of the Year: CM Navigator

FOOD REPLACEMENT TECH

Food Replacement Innovation of the Year: Meatable

AGTECH INDUSTRY LEADERSHIP

Sustainable Crop Resilience Company of the Year: Elicit Plant

AgTech Startup of the Year: CH4 Global

Overall AgTech Company of the Year: Inari

Overall AgTech Solution of the Year: Barchart

