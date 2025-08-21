CM Navigator Winner Of “Supply Chain Analytics Solution of the Year” In 2025 AgTech Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global agricultural technology markets, today announced that CM Navigator , a Copenhagen Merchants company, the world’s largest wheat and barley brokerage, is the recipient of “Supply Chain Analytics Solution of the Year” in the 5th annual AgTech Breakthrough Awards Program.

Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director at AgTech Breakthrough:

“CM Navigator’s freight software is a genuine innovation in agricultural supply chain analytics. A challenge in bulk agricultural trade is the lack of access to reliable, timely freight information. Commodity traders are often forced to rely on outdated benchmarks or intermediaries, resulting in inefficient trade flows, missed market opportunities, and suboptimal value capture at the farm/export level. CM Navigator turns freight from a hidden cost into a strategic decision variable. The level of insight it provides reduces information asymmetry and enables more efficient and transparent trade execution.”

CM Navigator have built the world’s largest automated freight calculator for commodity traders. The freight software for commodity traders enables instant CFR (Cost and Freight) price calculations between any two countries, regardless of vessel size or trade complexity. Developed in collaboration with Copenhagen Merchants global brokerage team, the platform is grounded in operational knowledge and real shipping data. With access to 3500 CFR prices across 590 destination ports, the CFR matrix identifies optimal trading opportunities. The full freight matrix cover over 500,000 routes, and the custom calculator for instant freight rates allows any type of commodity trade to be calculated.

CM Navigator integrates data on global port infrastructure, vessel compatibility, cargo handling requirements, draft restrictions, seasonal limitations, and real-time rate movements. Freight estimates are built around what is logistically feasible, considering whether a specific vessel type can physically perform the voyage between two or more ports. This is especially useful during periods of disruption, such as the congestion at the Panama Canal, when users need to evaluate alternative routes. Updates are processed every 15 minutes to ensure responsiveness to changed market conditions, carbon- and energy prices.

Anders Valentin Vogt, CCO, CM Navigator

“We are driven by innovation, and our latest development - the Instant Freight Rate Tool -underscores our dedication to optimising complexities and delivering full transparency to the commodity markets. By integrating our dataset of market prices with our vast amount of global freight rates, we can offer a tailored and simple overview, enabling clients to compare origin competitiveness quickly. We are delighted to accept this award from AgTech Breakthrough 2025. We will continue empower our customers to trade with precision.”

CM Navigator is a Danish / Swiss based software company. It is the leading decision-support platform for agri-commodity traders. User can get real-time, live bids & offers. Find instant freight at any port in the world for all dry bulk commodities. Updated grain supply and demand analysis, trade flows and the most complete Baltic Sea agri lineups. Additionally, informs with our daily agri-commodity reports.

About Copenhagen Merchants

Copenhagen Merchants has been a commodity broker for more than four decades. The company is a global broker of grain with offices in Europe, the Americas and the Middle East. Also owned terminals, ports and ship agencies, Copenhagen Merchants group seek to provide their customers with turnkey solutions; i.e. solutions which works, with many operational risks resting on Copenhagen Merchants Group’s shoulders. This means that in addition to operating as brokers in the free market, they provide assistance with tenders, intervention, inland and railway logistics, chartering and superintendence.

Copenhagen Merchants is staffed by professionals with a broad range of competencies and experience. Their skilled employees have worked together for many years and have therefore built up extensive personal networks of international consumers, flour mills, maltsters, crushers and power plants as well as local and global trading companies.

About AgTech Breakthrough

The AgTech sector is rapidly redefining how food is produced, managed and distributed, transforming one of the world’s most essential industries. From AI-driven crop analytics and precision farming platforms to sustainable agriculture solutions and autonomous equipment, AgTech is delivering greater efficiency, transparency and environmental responsibility.

The mission of the annual AgTech Breakthrough Awards program is to shine a spotlight on the breakthrough innovators who are not only keeping pace with this dynamic industry but actively driving it forward. By conducting one of the AgTech industry’s most rigorous evaluations of technology companies, reviewing thousands of award nominations each year, AgTech Breakthrough aims to inspire continued innovation and help propel the global agriculture sector into a smarter, more sustainable future.

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AgTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in agricultural & food technologies, services, companies and products around the world. The AgTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of AgTech companies and solutions in categories including farm management, indoor farming, IoT and robotics, FoodTech, analytics and more. For more information visit AgTechBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

