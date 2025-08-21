Ranchbot Monitoring Solutions Receive “IoT Monitoring Solution Of The Year” In 2025 AgTech Breakthrough Awards Program

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global agricultural and food technology markets, today announced that Ranchbot Monitoring Solutions, the leading provider of remote water monitoring solutions for ranchers, has won the “IoT Monitoring Solution of the Year Award” in the 5th annual AgTech Breakthrough Awards program.

Ranchbot's monitoring solutions provide remote control and alert systems across water tanks, pumps, pipes and any other on-farm/ranch infrastructure. The solutions utilize the latest IOT and Satellite solutions combined with proprietary edge computing algorithms, to deliver near real-time monitoring, activation and control. Beyond tracking data, Ranchbot’s solutions are designed to offer real-time, event driven insights for informed decision-making, optimizing resource management, and enhancing productivity.

Water level monitors help to understand water trends and livestock consumption rates with visibility of water anywhere, anytime. The monitor works remotely using global leaders in satellite connectivity and sends alerts to cell phones via text and email. The Ranchbot Rain Gauge is an add-on to the Water Level Monitor, reporting all rainfall into the MyRanchbot platform. It has a self-emptying tipping bucket that automates rainfall data and streamlines record-keeping. Daily, weekly and monthly rainfall can be analyzed across pastures and time periods and exported to CSV or other formats.

Ranchbot’s Trough Monitor is a solution for livestock water management. In addition, Pump Control allows users to check and control pumps, extending pump lifespan, reducing wear and tear on vehicles, and saving time. Users can remotely start and stop pumps and automate them based on tank levels.



Real-time alerts are sent when pumps stop and start or if there is an error. It is compatible with a wide-range of pumps on the market – diesel, solar and mains-powered. Users can also manage water consumption, usage and detect leaks with the Ranchbot Water Flow Sensor, which reports gallons per minute flow rates, provides aggregate flow data, and alerts for high/low flow rate and volume.

“We’re proud to accept ‘IoT Monitoring Solution of the Year’ from AgTech Breakthrough. By enabling direct satellite connectivity, our monitors can provide near real-time water level monitoring and consumption level data, ensuring optimal productivity and increased efficiency on sustainable grounds, making farming more resilient to environmental stresses,” said Andrew Coppin, Ranchbot CEO. “We’ll continue to deliver agricultural solutions that address water security issues, enhance livestock health and productivity, and reduce manual labor so that farming can be both sustainable and efficient, even in the harshest conditions.”

The AgTech sector is rapidly redefining how food is produced, managed and distributed – transforming one of the world’s most essential industries. From AI-driven crop analytics and precision farming platforms to sustainable agriculture solutions and autonomous equipment, AgTech is delivering greater efficiency, transparency and environmental responsibility.

The mission of the annual AgTech Breakthrough Awards program is to shine a spotlight on the breakthrough innovators who are not only keeping pace with this dynamic industry but actively driving it forward. By conducting one of the AgTech industry’s most rigorous evaluations of technology companies, reviewing thousands of award nominations each year, AgTech Breakthrough aims to inspire continued innovation and help propel the global agriculture sector into a smarter, more sustainable future.

“Ranchbot's unique monitoring solutions are revolutionizing ranching and farming operations. Today’s agricultural landscape faces incredible challenges, especially when it comes to water shortages and labor scarcity. Manual monitoring, particularly in remote areas, is time-consuming but is critical to make sure that livestock always have access to water,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, AgTech Breakthrough. “Ranchbot is a lifeline for farmers and ranchers who are grappling with these challenges. The technology is saving time, money and creating peace of mind for ranchers managing their most precious resources - livestock and water. By automating water monitoring, Ranchbot improves livestock health and the ranch’s overall productivity, providing both practical and economic value.”

Ranchbot monitoring solutions are being used by over 12,000 Ranchers and Farmers across the USA and Australia.

About Ranchbot Monitoring Solutions

Based in Fort Worth, Ranchbot Monitoring Solutions is the leading provider of remote water monitoring solutions for ranchers. Ranchbot’s portfolio of satellite monitors and sensors provide near real-time data and actionable alerts on essential water systems including tanks, troughs, pumps, lines, rain gauges and more through 24/7 access to the MyRanchbot app. Our platform enables remote decision-making to safeguard natural capital, reduce costs and labor, and provide the peace of mind that comes when you #KnowYourWater. Learn more at www.ranch-bot.com .

About AgTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AgTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in agricultural & food technologies, services, companies and products around the world. The AgTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of AgTech companies and solutions in categories including farm management, indoor farming, IoT and robotics, FoodTech, analytics and more. For more information visit AgTechBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Media Contact:

Bryan Vaughn

AgTech Breakthrough

Bryan@AgTechBreakthrough.com

949.529.4120