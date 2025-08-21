VelocityEHS Introduces VelocityAI

Developed by artificial intelligence PhDs, certified safety professionals and EHS experts, VelocityAI analyzes data and spots risk patterns, enabling EHS practitioners to intervene before incidents occur.

CHICAGO, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS, the global leader in EHS solutions and a pioneer in practical AI for workplace safety, today announces the launch of VelocityAI, the unified intelligence engine embedded in its award-winning Accelerate® Platform.

VelocityAI represents the culmination of decades of applied expertise from certified ergonomists, safety professionals, machine learning PhDs, and industrial hygienists. Developed and governed in-house for transparency and domain depth, VelocityAI is more than a feature, and is more than technology. It is a human-backed system built to elevate EHS outcomes.

“At VelocityEHS, we’ve always integrated EHS expertise into every one of our solutions—earning the trust of thousands of organizations around the world. VelocityAI builds on that very heritage: it’s the seamless fusion of human expertise and knowledge with advanced machine-learning intelligence,” says Matt Airhart, CEO of VelocityEHS.

Why EHS Professionals Can’t Ignore AI

For more than two decades, the rate of serious workplace injuries and fatalities (SIFs) has remained stubbornly flat. Traditional correction methods, including the manual collection and analysis of safety data, have not been sufficient to reduce the most serious workplace incidents. As a result, EHS leaders are under pressure to move from manual methods to automated artificial intelligence technology they can trust.

“AI and machine learning offer a generational opportunity to change the trajectory of workplace safety,” says Dr. Julia Penfield, VP of Research & Machine Learning at VelocityEHS. “We don’t see AI as a replacement for human judgment but as a powerful ally. One that helps professionals see risk patterns sooner, act faster, and prevent the preventable.”

There is a professional and ethical responsibility to harness this technology to reduce preventable harm. VelocityAI rises to meet that moment.

“Trust isn’t optional—it’s essential. By weaving our collective human expertise across our solutions, we ensure our customers receive tools they can rely on,” adds Airhart.

VelocityAI in Action: Trusted Capabilities Already Driving Results

Available today within the Accelerate® Platform, VelocityAI includes:

3D Motion Capture for Musculoskeletal Disorder (MSD) Risk Detection – Real-time video capture of job tasks, and AI/ML driven biomechanical analysis without manual workflows to help identify root causes and effective ergonomics controls



Predictive Incident Analytics and Potential for Serious Injuries and Fatalities (PSIF) Insights – Flag hidden risks with potential significance among less serious incidents and near misses, and intervene before a serious incident occurs



AI-powered SDS Ingredient Indexing – Automates the extraction of chemical ingredient data from SDSs, enabling regulatory cross-referencing and our PFAS Indicator to deliver clear insights that simplify compliance and strengthen worker protection



AI-Powered Verification with Contractor Safety – Streamlines verification of OSHA Logs and Certificates of Insurance up to 7x faster, reducing compliance risks and administrative burden while ensuring safer worksites





Together, these capabilities allow EHS professionals to outpace risk with tools that do more than automate, they anticipate.

VelocityEHS is committed to innovation and will continue to bring additional expert-backed AI tools to the market to further its mission: to help professionals see risks sooner, act faster and lead with confidence.

Coming in September: Vēlo powered by VelocityAI

Vēlo, the personified AI assistant powered by VelocityAI will make its industry debut at the NSC Safety Congress & Expo in September with additional AI enabled functionality coming to Velocity's Safety and JSA solutions later this year.

Always available to safety professionals, Vēlo streamlines documentation, provides recommendations, and delivers actionable guidance—helping teams work faster, smarter, and stay ahead of risk.

For more information, visit www.ehs.com/velocityai/.

About VelocityEHS

VelocityEHS is the global leader in EHS & Sustainability software, pioneering human-centered AI to make workplaces safer, faster. Protecting over 10 million workers worldwide, our Accelerate® Platform—powered by VelocityAI—delivers AI-driven innovation across Safety, Ergonomics, Chemical Management, and Operational Risk, and with standalone solutions Contractor Safety & Permit to Work, Environmental Compliance, and Sustainability.

With the industry’s deepest bench of certified experts—from PhD AI/ML scientists to board-certified ergonomists and safety professionals—VelocityEHS ensures trusted, human-in-the-loop oversight.

Recognized as a 2025 Verdantix Green Quadrant Leader and SOC 2 Type II attested, we help companies outpace risk with speed and purpose. Learn more at www.EHS.com.

