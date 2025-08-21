Gorilla Glue® Teams Up with Baseball Legend Sean Casey to Launch “Broken Bats” Campaign

Cincinnati, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CINCINNATI, OH – August 19, 2025 – Gorilla Glue®, the leading adhesive brand known for its unmatched strength and versatility, is excited to announce the launch of its latest national campaign, “Broken Bats,” featuring former baseball All-Star and fan favorite Sean Casey.

Launched this summer, the Broken Bats campaign celebrates Gorilla Glue and the unbreakable spirit of baseball. In a unique activation, Gorilla Glue is now the Official Sponsor of Broken Bats, bringing fans a fresh blend of action, humor, and brand storytelling across summer baseball. The campaign spans TV, digital, and radio, with a standout element: live radio callouts whenever a bat breaks during a game, announcing Gorilla Glue as the official sponsor of broken bats—a memorable way to connect the brand’s legendary strength with the intensity of the sport.

At the center of the campaign is a playful, high-energy spot starring Sean Casey. While no one would seriously glue a broken bat back together, the ad humorously highlights Gorilla Glue’s powerful foaming formula that bonds deep into surfaces—strong enough to take hit after hit. It’s a bold reminder that Gorilla Glue is truly “For the Toughest Jobs on Planet Earth®.”

“Broken Bats is a fun, unexpected way to bring our brand to life in a moment that is both tough and memorable,” said Phoebe Stanley, Brand Manager at The Gorilla Glue Company. “It captures the spirit of the game and gives fans a new reason to think of Gorilla Glue every time they see something break.”

To learn more about The Gorilla Glue Company, visit www.gorillaglue.com and follow @TheGorillaGlueCompany on social media.

Contact Info



Lauren Prunty

laurenprunty@gorillaglue.com

+1 800-966-3458