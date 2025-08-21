Orion Lauds Guidance on Federal National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Grants; Directive Effectively Prescribes Orion/Voltrek Quality Standards for EV Charging Infrastructure

MANITOWOC, Wis., Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) (Orion Lighting), a provider of energy-efficient LED lighting, electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and maintenance services solutions, today lauded last week’s federal guidance directing $5 billion in public funds to EV charging locations that best provide dependable charging infrastructure. The company observed that the government directive effectively prescribes quality standards already in place for public and private enterprise customers of Orion’s Voltrek division.

“Orion/Voltrek welcomes the substance of last week’s guidance by the U.S. Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration governing implementation of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure grant program for alternative fuel infrastructure,” said Orion Chief Executive Officer Sally Washlow. “The federal guidance essentially mirrors the best practices and quality standards that Orion/Voltrek routinely requires in hundreds of its deployments. The Orion/Voltrek installation and maintenance standards have effectively become the nationwide federal standards for EV Charging stations and related infrastructure in the United States.”

“Last week’s federal announcement comes at a particularly opportune time for Orion/Voltrek,” said Kathleen Connors, President of Orion’s Voltrek division. “The directive emphasizes decision-making at the state level, where Voltrek is on the ground, thanks to our expanding presence. It also comes at a time when the Department of Transportation reports that 84% of the $5 billion in NEVI funding is still to be allocated. This represents a significant market opportunity for Orion/Voltrek.”

Orion/Voltrek is integral to the roll-out and maintenance of hundreds of EV charging stations and related infrastructure. Among the company’s ongoing deployments are installations of 90 EV charging stations and related infrastructure in the Boston Public School system. Boston Public Schools plan to electrify 100% of its 750 school buses in the largest school-bus electrification initiative in the Northeastern United States.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion provides energy efficiency and clean tech solutions, including LED lighting and controls, electrical vehicle (EV) charging solutions, and maintenance services. Orion specializes in turnkey design-through-installation solutions for large national customers as well as projects through ESCO and distribution partners, with a commitment to helping customers achieve their business and environmental goals with healthy, safe, and sustainable solutions that reduce their carbon footprint and enhance business performance.

Orion is committed to operating responsibly throughout all areas of our organization. Learn more about our sustainability and governance priorities, goals and progress here, or visit our website at www.orionlighting.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain matters discussed in this press release, are “forward-looking statements” intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may generally be identified as such because the context of such statements will include words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” or words of similar import. Similarly, statements that describe our future plans, objectives or goals, including business relationships with government customers, are also forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, the risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider risks and uncertainties carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More detailed information about factors that may affect our performance may be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at http://www.sec.gov or at http://investor.oriones.com/ in the Investor Relations section of our Website. Except as required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Engage with Us

X: @OrionLighting and @OrionLightingIR

StockTwits: @OESX_IR