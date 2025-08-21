Primech AI Unveils the All-New HYTRON: Next-Generation AI-Powered Autonomous Bathroom Cleaning Robot Features Revolutionary Engineering and Enhanced Performance

Sleeker, Smarter Form Factor; Global Debut Tour Launches at Major International Expos

SINGAPORE, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primech AI Pte. Ltd. ("Primech AI" or the “Company”), a subsidiary of Primech Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: PMEC), today announced the launch of the next-generation HYTRON autonomous bathroom cleaning robot, featuring revolutionary design enhancements and advanced AI capabilities. The latest model is now available in two premium finishes – matte black and metallic silver – combining cutting-edge functionality with sophisticated aesthetics.

Figure 1: The new HYTRON

The new HYTRON represents a significant evolution in autonomous cleaning technology, engineered to enhance user experience through both improved performance and a striking visual design. More than just a cleaning solution, the robot transforms any restroom into a showcase of smart hygiene while delivering superior operational efficiency.

"The unveiling of our next-generation HYTRON marks a pivotal moment in our mission to revolutionize facility management," said Charles Ng, Chief Operating Officer of Primech AI. "We've reimagined what an autonomous cleaning robot can be – both a functional tool and a statement of innovation that turns heads while delivering unmatched cleaning performance. This new model is smarter, faster, and more efficient, setting a new standard for the industry."

The all-new HYTRON features significant technological enhancements that reinforce Primech AI's position as a leader in AI cleaning robot solutions:

Enhanced Navigation System: Advanced AI-powered pathfinding and obstacle detection for superior operational efficiency

Advanced AI-powered pathfinding and obstacle detection for superior operational efficiency Stronger Sanitation Power: Upgraded cleaning mechanisms delivering deeper, more thorough sanitation

Upgraded cleaning mechanisms delivering deeper, more thorough sanitation Refined AI Capabilities: Next-generation machine learning algorithms for optimized cleaning patterns and performance

Next-generation machine learning algorithms for optimized cleaning patterns and performance Premium Design Options: Two sophisticated finish options – matte black and metallic silver – designed to complement modern facility aesthetics

Two sophisticated finish options – matte black and metallic silver – designed to complement modern facility aesthetics Improved User Interface: Streamlined controls and monitoring systems for enhanced operational management





Ken Ho, Chief Executive Officer of Primech Holdings, commented, "The new HYTRON embodies our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in robotics and smart facility solutions. By combining exceptional performance with striking design, we are meeting market demands and creating new expectations for what autonomous cleaning technology should deliver."

Global Debut: HYTRON World Tour

Primech AI will showcase the new HYTRON at major international exhibitions as part of a comprehensive global debut tour, providing industry professionals and potential partners the opportunity to experience the robot's capabilities firsthand:

CMS Berlin – September 23-26, 2025

Building Maintance & Clean Expo, Tokyo – November 19-21, 2025

CES Las Vegas – January 6-9, 2026





"The HYTRON World Tour represents our opportunity to engage directly with global markets and showcase how our technology can transform facility management across diverse industries," added Ng. "We're excited to connect with partners and clients who are seeking future-ready cleaning automation solutions that don't compromise on design appeal."

The latest HYTRON model continues to leverage the cutting-edge NVIDIA Jetson Orin Super System-on-Module (SoM), enabling exceptional energy efficiency, real-time data processing, and intelligent navigation. Combined with advanced 3D-cleaning capabilities and electrolyzed water technology, HYTRON ensures consistent, high-quality cleaning while significantly reducing manual labor requirements.

About Primech AI

Primech AI is a leading robotics company dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation in technology. With a team of passionate individuals and a commitment to collaboration, Primech AI is poised to revolutionize the robotics industry with groundbreaking solutions that make a meaningful impact on society. For more information, visit www.primech.ai.

About Primech Holdings Limited

Headquartered in Singapore, Primech Holdings Limited is a leading provider of comprehensive technology-driven facilities services, predominantly serving both public and private sectors throughout Singapore. Primech Holdings offers an extensive range of services tailored to meet the complex demands of its diverse clientele. Services include advanced general facility maintenance services, specialized cleaning solutions such as marble polishing and facade cleaning, meticulous stewarding services, and targeted cleaning services for offices and homes. Known for its commitment to sustainability and cutting-edge technology, Primech Holdings integrates eco-friendly practices and smart technology solutions to enhance operational efficiency and client satisfaction. This strategic approach positions Primech Holdings as a leader in the industry and a proactive contributor to advancing industry standards and practices in Singapore and beyond. For more information, visit www.primechholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, for example, statements about completing the acquisition, anticipated revenues, growth, and expansion. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are also based on assumptions regarding the Company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure that such expectations will be correct. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

Company Contact:

Email: ir@primech.com.sg

Investor Relations Contact:

Matthew Abenante, IRC

President

Strategic Investor Relations, LLC

Tel: 347-947-2093

Email: matthew@strategic-ir.com