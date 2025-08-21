Sushi Hackathon Returns: 1500 Coders Vie for 60 Spots to Tackle AI for Sustainable Fishing at Stanford University





The winning team celebrates at the 2024 Sushi Hackathon, taking home the grand prize of $30,000 USD for their innovative GenAI solution.

STANFORD, Calif., Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI Commerce Inc. today announced the Second Annual Sushi Hackathon will take place on Friday, October 3, 2025, at Stanford University’s Alumni Center. This dynamic event received over 1500 applications, with the top 60 selected to participate, including university students and young engineers, with the goal to push the boundaries of Generative AI in solving real-world challenges. This year’s theme, “Fishing DX: Optimize Catch, Identify, Savour with AI,” invites participants to develop GenAI solutions that promote sustainable fishing without compromising revenue.

Participants must create GenAI solutions to help locate, classify, and prioritize premium fish for optimal quality and taste, and answer these three questions: Where can fish be caught? What kind of fish has been caught? Is the fish of high quality and great taste?

Following the success of the 2024 event, which saw many young coders from Stanford, UC Berkeley, Google, Meta, and other leading organizations compete in a 48-hour generative AI sprint, this year’s hackathon promises to be even bigger. Participants will tackle cutting-edge challenges such as AI-powered supply chain resilience, and sustainable delivery solutions.

The 2025 Sushi Hackathon will feature a prize pool and partnerships with industry leaders. Adding to the excitement, all participants will enjoy a sushi meal crafted by world-class chef Yuichi Arai, blending coding, culture, and commerce in a unique Silicon Valley experience.





The top 3 winning teams of the 2024 Sushi Hackathon enjoy a sushi dinner prepared by world-class sushi chef Yuichi Arai

At the Hackathon, there will also be prominent keynote speakers, including Audrey Tang, Taiwan’s First Minister of Digital Affairs.

“We are proud to work with up and coming coders on building GenAI solutions to create a future where technology helps us fish responsibly, reduce waste, and ensure that every premium catch is used to its fullest potential," said Anthony Leung, Executive Officer at AI Commerce, Inc. “By combining ecological data, machine learning, and quality assessment, the apps that participants in the Sushi Hackathon develop can help transform fishing into a precision science—preserving ocean health while supporting the livelihoods that depend on it."

The Sushi Hackathon challenges participants to create GenAI-powered solutions that strike a balance between sustainable fishing and profitability, streamline on-site operations through digital innovation, and enhance consumer trust by visualizing when, where, and how fish are caught, ensuring full traceability and transparency in quality.

More details, including the full theme and registration, will be available in the coming weeks at sushihackathon.com .

Event Details:

Date : Friday, October 3, 2025

: Friday, October 3, 2025 Location : Stanford University, Stanford, CA

: Stanford University, Stanford, CA Website: sushihackathon.com



Special Pre-Event Dinner on October 2: Where Sushi and Technology Converge

In addition to the October 3 event, there will be a special dinner on Thursday, October 2, at Stanford University, where sushi and technology converge. Authentic Edomae sushi will be prepared by renowned sushi chef Yuichi Arai.

The goal of the dinner is to foster cross-disciplinary exchange over sushi prepared by one of Japan’s top chefs. This will be an opportunity to hear directly from industry-leading figures about the future of cutting-edge technologies, including generative AI.

During this event, participants can also learn more about the details of the Sushi Hackathon.

Expected attendees:

Audrey Tang, Taiwan’s First Minister of Digital Affairs from 2022 -2024

Professors from institutions, including Stanford University

Executives from various technology companies



About AI Commerce Inc.

AI Commerce Inc. is a leader in fostering innovation at the intersection of artificial intelligence and commerce, empowering the next generation of entrepreneurs to build transformative solutions.

