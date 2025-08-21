DeFi Development Corp. and AllDomains Labs Announce Validator Partnership, Forthcoming Release of DFDV Domains

BOCA RATON, FL, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV) (the “Company” or “DeFi Dev Corp.”), the first US public company with a treasury strategy built to accumulate and compound Solana (“SOL”), today announced it has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with AllDomains Labs Limited - the team behind more than 1.25 million Web3 domains - to launch a joint validator partnership.

The collaboration will see DFDV operate a high-performance Solana validator in coordination with AllDomains, advancing both companies’ missions to strengthen the Solana network, broaden community participation, and drive revenue. Together, the Parties will co-market the validator, pursue additional delegation through, and align efforts to attract stake and support ecosystem growth.

In addition, the partnership includes plans for a branded .dfdv top-level domain (TLD), further extending DFDV’s digital identity and creating new opportunities for community engagement across the crypto ecosystem.

Parker White, CIO & COO of DeFi Development Corp., said, “Our collaboration with AllDomains combines institutional-grade validator operations with domain innovation. This partnership strengthens our role in the Solana ecosystem while expanding how communities and investors connect with DFDV.”

This partnership reflects DeFi Development Corp.’s broader strategy to compound Solana exposure, grow SOL Per Share (SPS), expand the DFDV community, and drive ecosystem adoption.

About DeFi Development Corp.

DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV) has adopted a treasury policy under which the principal holding in its treasury reserve is allocated to SOL. Through this strategy, the Company provides investors with direct economic exposure to SOL, while also actively participating in the growth of the Solana ecosystem. In addition to holding and staking SOL, DeFi Development Corp. operates its own validator infrastructure, generating staking rewards and fees from delegated stake. The Company is also engaged across decentralized finance (DeFi) opportunities and continues to explore innovative ways to support and benefit from Solana’s expanding application layer.

About AllDomains

AllDomains Labs Limited is a pioneering Web3 infrastructure provider on the Solana blockchain that redefines digital identity through customizable domain names and top-level domains (TLDs). The platform empowers users, communities, DAOs, and projects to create, register, trade, and manage their own branded TLDs, offering a new level of personalization and on-chain identity control.

