Flux Power Secures $1.2M+ Additional Order from Major North American Airline

VISTA, Calif., Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At airports across North America, airlines are rethinking how to keep operations moving while cutting emissions and costs. For one major airline, the answer came in the form of a $1.2M+ investment in Flux Power’s G80 lithium-ion energy solution with the SkyEMS platform, a powerful combination of hardware and software designed to transform ground support equipment (GSE) operations.

The order, which includes multiple G80 configurations equipped with the SkyEMS platform, will equip the airline with powerful real-time insights into fleet performance, asset health, and maintenance needs. By enabling predictive maintenance and maximizing uptime, the G80 solution will help the airline achieve its sustainability targets while improving operational speed and reliability.

“Airlines today need more than just batteries; they need data-driven solutions that keep them ahead of challenges on the ground,” said Krishna Vanka, CEO of Flux Power. “Our integrated hardware and software offering delivers not only the power to move equipment but the intelligence to keep operations running at peak performance.”

The purchase was facilitated through Averest, a long-standing Flux Power partner specializing in aviation electrification. Averest’s expertise in deploying high-performance and serviceable solutions for the demanding pace of airport operations was instrumental in securing the order.

“Flux Power’s G80 with SkyEMS data is a game-changer for aviation customers,” said Jeff Barrett, President of Averest. “By pairing intelligent energy systems with proven serviceability, we’re giving airlines the tools to cut costs, reduce emissions, and keep equipment ready when it’s needed most.”

The G80 Advantage with the SkyEMS Platform

Integrated hardware + software: Real-time monitoring, diagnostics, and predictive alerts from a unified platform

Modular architecture: Rapid field service and reduced downtime

Operational intelligence: Data insights that drive preventive maintenance and informed decision-making

Sustainability impact: Clean, zero-emission alternative to fossil-fuel-powered GSE

Deliveries are scheduled for 2025, with additional orders from the airline expected in the near future—signaling strong momentum for the adoption of intelligent lithium-ion solutions in aviation.

About Averest Inc.

Averest partners with leading manufacturers of industrial batteries and chargers who have the ability to produce products that meet our customer’s specific requirements. Focusing solely on the aviation industry, Averest is able to expertly recommend customized electric power solutions for every situation. Averest is on the forefront of new charging and battery technologies such as lithium batteries and high efficiency rapid charging systems. Averest, Inc. is leading the way towards a cleaner environment by offering technically sound electric power solutions which replace internal combustion engines in airline ground support equipment. For more information, please visit https://averest.co/.

About Flux Power Holdings, Inc.

Flux Power (NASDAQ: FLUX) designs, manufactures, and sells advanced lithium-ion energy storage solutions for electrification of a range of industrial and commercial sectors including material handling, airport ground support equipment (GSE), and stationary energy storage. Flux Power’s lithium-ion battery packs, including the proprietary battery management system (BMS) and telemetry, provide customers with a better performing, lower cost of ownership, and more environmentally friendly alternative, in many instances, to traditional lead acid and propane-based solutions. Lithium-ion battery packs reduce CO2 emissions and help improve sustainability and ESG metrics for fleets. For more information, please visit www.fluxpower.com.

