Emergent BioSolutions Supports Voices for Awareness and Facing Fentanyl Now on August 21, 2025 for National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day™

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As opioid emergencies continue to be the leading cause of accidental death in the United States,1 Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE: EBS) is teaming up with Voices for Awareness and Facing Fentanyl Now in honor of National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day™ on August 21, 2025. As part of this year’s efforts, these leading advocacy organizations and its sponsors will bring their message to Times Square, NYC on the day with several high-visibility billboards that expose fentanyl risks and urge a nationwide call to action to reduce the stigma around opioid poisonings ensuring that more people can be prepared to save a life. Synthetic opioids, such as fentanyl, are a key driver of the opioid epidemic, contributing to nearly 70 percent of all overdose deaths.2 Its undetectable nature—lacking taste, smell, or visible characteristics—makes fentanyl particularly dangerous, and this partnership underscores a shared commitment to saving lives through increased public awareness.

National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day™, observed nationwide and recognized by the U.S. Senate, serves as a critical platform to bring together families, community leaders, law enforcement, and federal agencies to combat the devastating impact of the fentanyl crisis. In memory of the countless lives lost to opioid poisonings, the day focuses on distributing life-saving naloxone, sharing vital opioid overdose prevention education and amplifying messages designed to protect communities from illicit fentanyl.

“We’re proud to sponsor Voices for Awareness and Facing Fentanyl Now on National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day™ to help provide much-needed awareness about fentanyl risks and life-saving tools like naloxone nasal spray,” states Paul Williams, senior vice president, head of products business, global government & public affairs at Emergent. “Sadly, we are still losing far too many lives each day from opioid overdoses – this includes counterfeit pills that contain deadly fentanyl – so we must continue to educate the public on the signs of an opioid emergency and the importance of carrying naloxone.”

In light of the large number of opioid overdose fatalities in recent years,3 Emergent has remained committed to educating the public through its Ready to Rescue initiative. The campaign is focused on combating misinformation surrounding opioid poisonings and empowering the public to make the socially responsible decision to carry over-the-counter naloxone because opioid emergencies can happen to anyone, anywhere, at any time. Emergent will continue to identify pathways to expand access to multiple forms of naloxone, including over-the-counter NARCAN® Nasal Spray 4 mg and prescription KLOXXADO® Nasal Spray 8 mg to help ensure that every state, business, university and household is prepared to save a life.

For more information about National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day™ and how to get involved, visit FacingFentanylNow.com or VoicesforAwareness.com. To learn how to be prepared in an opioid emergency with life-saving intranasal naloxone, visit NARCAN.com or KLOXXADO.com.

About NARCAN® Nasal Spray

NARCAN® Naloxone HCl Nasal Spray 4 mg is the first FDA-approved, over-the-counter (OTC) 4 mg naloxone product for the emergency treatment of opioid overdose. NARCAN® Nasal Spray is not a substitute for emergency medical care. Repeat dosing may be necessary. Use as directed.

Important Safety Information for KLOXXADO® (naloxone HCl) Nasal Spray 8 mg

What is KLOXXADO® Nasal Spray?



KLOXXADO ® Nasal Spray is a prescription medicine used for the treatment of an opioid emergency such as an overdose or a possible opioid overdose in adults and children with signs of breathing problems and severe sleepiness or not being able to respond.

Nasal Spray is a prescription medicine used for the treatment of an opioid emergency such as an overdose or a possible opioid overdose in adults and children with signs of breathing problems and severe sleepiness or not being able to respond. KLOXXADO ® Nasal Spray is to be given right away and does not take the place of emergency medical care.

Nasal Spray is to be given right away and does not take the place of emergency medical care. Get emergency medical help right away after giving the first dose of KLOXXADO® Nasal Spray, even if the person wakes up.



What is the most important information I should know about KLOXXADO® Nasal Spray?

Get emergency medical help right away after giving the first dose of KLOXXADO® Nasal Spray. The signs and symptoms of an opioid emergency can return after KLOXXADO® Nasal Spray is given. If this happens, give another dose after 2 to 3 minutes using a new KLOXXADO® Nasal Spray and watch the person closely until emergency help is received.

The medicine in KLOXXADO® Nasal Spray is safe to use in people who are not taking opioids. KLOXXADO® Nasal Spray is not intended for self-administration.

What should I tell my healthcare provider (pharmacist or prescriber) before using KLOXXADO® Nasal Spray?

Before using KLOXXADO® Nasal Spray, tell your healthcare provider about all of your medical conditions, including if you:



have heart problems

are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. Use of KLOXXADO ® Nasal Spray may cause withdrawal symptoms in your unborn baby. Your unborn baby should be examined by a healthcare provider right away after you use KLOXXADO ® Nasal Spray.

Nasal Spray may cause withdrawal symptoms in your unborn baby. Your unborn baby should be examined by a healthcare provider right away after you use KLOXXADO Nasal Spray. are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. It is not known if KLOXXADO® Nasal Spray passes into your breast milk.



What are the possible side effects of KLOXXADO® Nasal Spray?

KLOXXADO® Nasal Spray may cause severe opioid withdrawal symptoms including body aches, diarrhea, increased heart rate, fever, runny nose, sneezing, goose bumps, sweating, yawning, nausea or vomiting, nervousness, restlessness or irritability, shivering or trembling, stomach cramping, weakness, and increased blood pressure.

In infants under 4 weeks old who have been receiving opioids regularly, sudden opioid withdrawal may be life-threatening if not treated the right way. Signs and symptoms include seizures, crying more than usual, and increased reflexes.

Who should not use KLOXXADO® Nasal Spray?

Do not use KLOXXADO® Nasal Spray if you are allergic to naloxone hydrochloride or any of the ingredients in KLOXXADO® Nasal Spray.

What are the most common side effects of KLOXXADO® nasal spray?

The most common side effects of KLOXXADO® Nasal Spray in adults include stomach-area (abdomen) pain, weakness, dizziness, headache, nose (nasal) discomfort, and a feeling like you are going to faint.

These are not all of the possible side effects of KLOXXADO® Nasal Spray. Please see full Prescribing Information, including Patient Information, which includes a more complete discussion of the risks associated with KLOXXADO® Nasal Spray. Always contact your healthcare provider (pharmacist or prescriber) if you have questions or experience any side effects.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects to the FDA at: 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch. You can also contact Hikma Specialty USA Inc. at: us.hikma@primevigilance.com or call 1-877-845-0689 or 1-800-962-8364.

About Emergent BioSolutions

At Emergent, our mission is to protect and save lives. For over 25 years, we’ve been at work preparing those entrusted with protecting public health. We deliver protective and life-saving solutions for health threats like smallpox, mpox, botulism, Ebola, anthrax and opioid overdose emergencies. To learn more about how we help prepare communities around the world for today’s health challenges and tomorrow’s threats, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

