Bioesque® Solutions and Laboratoire M2 Reach Agreement to Extend Strategic Partnership

LIGHTHOUSE POINT, Fla., Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bioesque® Solutions, a leading innovator in high-performance, environmentally friendly disinfecting, cleaning and specialty products, is proud to announce the extension of its strategic partnership with Laboratoire M2, the pioneering developer of Thymox™ technology.

This new agreement, effective immediately, will be in force for the next seven (7) years and grants Bioesque Solutions Manufacturing and Distribution Rights for the ready-to-use Bioesque® Botanical Disinfectant. “Our relationship with Laboratoire M2 commenced more than 10 years ago and we are excited for the next chapter in this important strategic partnership,” stated Matthew Williams, CEO of Bioesque Solutions.

“Strengthening our long-term collaboration with Laboratoire M2 ensures that Bioesque can continue to provide customers with access to highly effective, botanically derived disinfecting solutions for many years to come,” said Christopher Ure, CFO of Bioesque Solutions. “We are committed to delivering safe, powerful, and sustainable alternatives that meet the needs of industries and consumers alike.”

About Bioesque® Solutions

Bioesque® Solutions is a pioneer in the research, development, manufacturing, and distribution of cleaning and specialty products that address the evolving demands of consumer, commercial, and DIY markets. Built on a foundation of environmental responsibility and innovation, Bioesque utilizes biodegradable and botanically based ingredients, wherever possible, to deliver products that are trusted by professionals and loved by consumers. Bioesque® products are widely used across industries including restoration, health care, food service, janitorial, and marine.

About Laboratoire M2

Laboratoire M2 is the owner and developer of Thymox™ technology, a cutting-edge, botanically derived disinfection solution that harnesses the natural power of thymol to deliver safe, effective, and eco-friendly antimicrobial performance.

For more information about Bioesque® Solutions and its partnership with Laboratoire M2, please visit www.bioesquesolutions.com or contact the company at (800) 921-4634.

Media Contact Information: Matt Williams, matt.williams@bioesquesolutions.com, 954-895-7867