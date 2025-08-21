Global Knee Replacement Surgery Market to Surpass USD 16.17 Billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global knee replacement surgery market, valued at US$10.86 billion in 2023, stood at US$12.00 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 6.1% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$16.17 billion by the end of the period. This growth is propelled by the increasing prevalence of osteoarthritis, a rapidly aging global population, and accelerating adoption of advanced surgical technologies.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=246869535

Rising Demand: Why Now?

As populations age worldwide, the incidence of degenerative joint disorders is rising sharply. In 2020, there were approximately 727 million individuals aged 65 and older, a figure projected to reach 1.5 billion by 2050 (WHO). More than 70% of individuals aged 55+ show radiographic signs of knee osteoarthritis, while up to 15% of those over 60 suffer from the condition globally. These demographic shifts underscore why knee replacement surgery is not just a medical solution but a critical driver of healthcare system capacity planning and long-term wellness.

Market Dynamics: What is Driving and Restraining Growth?

Driver – Aging Demographics: Increased life expectancy is directly fueling demand for total and partial knee replacements. Japan, for example, expects 40% of its population to be over 65 by 2060, magnifying demand for orthopedic interventions.

Restraint – Cost of Procedures: Knee replacements remain costly, particularly in emerging markets. Prices range from USD 5,500 to USD 11,500 in India, while robotic-assisted surgeries in the U.S. cost about 10% more than traditional procedures. This poses significant barriers in regions with underdeveloped insurance coverage.

Opportunity – Technological Innovations: Robotic-assisted surgeries, 3D printing for implants, and patient-specific surgical planning are transforming outcomes. Success rates now approach 95% in robotic procedures, while 3D printing is cutting device costs and enabling personalized solutions.

Challenge – Shortage of Skilled Surgeons: The U.S. alone could face a shortfall of 5,080 orthopedic surgeons by 2025. With 60% of practicing surgeons over the age of 55, workforce gaps pose a serious threat to meeting global demand.

Who Benefits and Where?

The hospital and surgical center segment dominates market share, supported by increased funding, rising healthcare infrastructure, and broader adoption of advanced technologies. North America leads globally, driven by obesity-related conditions, higher orthopedic disease prevalence, and greater access to minimally invasive procedures. By 2040, osteoporosis-related fractures in the U.S. are expected to climb from 1.9 million to 3.2 million annually (Amgen).

Request Sample Pages : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=246869535

Industry Ecosystem: Who Are the Key Players?

The knee replacement surgery market remains consolidated, with leading players leveraging global scale, R&D investment, and strong distribution networks. Top companies include:

Zimmer Biomet (US) – Extensive global presence across Europe, Asia, and emerging markets, with strong emphasis on innovation and regulatory approvals such as its Persona OsseoTi Keel Tibi implant (FDA-approved, 2022).

Stryker (US) – Operating in more than 75 countries, Stryker leads in robotic-assisted systems, such as the Mako Smart Robotics platform, driving efficiency and precision in surgical interventions.

Johnson & Johnson MedTech (US) – Through its subsidiaries like DePuy and Ethicon, J&J focuses on expanding its orthopedic footprint and enhancing clinical outcomes with next-generation implants.

Smith+Nephew (UK) and B. Braun (Germany) – Both continue to expand through product launches, collaborations, and acquisitions aimed at digital integration and market expansion.

Recent Market Developments

Zimmer Biomet (US): CE mark approval for Persona Revision Knee System (Nov 2024); FDA approval for Oxford Cementless Partial Knee System (Dec 2024).

Smith+Nephew (UK): U.S. launch of LEGION Hinged Knee System (Oct 2024) and collaboration with Healthcare Outcomes Performance Company (Jul 2024).

Johnson & Johnson MedTech (US): Acquisition of CrossRoads Extremity Systems (2022) to strengthen its orthopedics portfolio.

Strategic Outlook

The market’s future lies at the intersection of technology and healthcare access. Robotic-assisted platforms, AI-driven surgical planning, and smart implants will drive the next wave of competitive differentiation. For decision-makers, this represents an opportunity to balance innovation, cost efficiency, and accessibility—particularly in Asia-Pacific and Latin America, where medical tourism and rising healthcare infrastructure create high-growth opportunities.

For more information, Inquire Now!

Discover Connected Healthcare Market Opportunities:

Joint Replacement Devices Market

Spinal Implants Market

Sports Medicine Market

Orthopedic Implants Market

Orthopedic Devices Market

Get access to the latest updates on Top Companies in Knee Replacement Surgery and Knee Replacement Surgery Market Size