Grayscale’s Actively Managed Crypto Income Strategy Now Available on the iCapital® Marketplace, Enabling Broad Access to Crypto-Staking Opportunities

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grayscale Investments, the world's largest digital asset-focused investment platform, today announced that its first actively managed investment strategy is now available through the iCapital Marketplace, expanding Grayscale’s reach to a broader network of advisors seeking exposure to non-traditional investments for qualified investors.*

“Expanding access through iCapital represents a meaningful step in bringing actively managed crypto income strategies into the workflows that financial professionals trust,” said Grayscale’s Head of Partnerships and Distribution, John Hoffman. “By delivering exposure to staking through the iCapital Marketplace, Grayscale is providing an opportunity for advisors to offer access to this prospective source of income to their clients.”

Grayscale’s actively managed strategy dynamically allocates capital across a curated set of leading proof-of-stake protocols, using a rigorous investment process that blends fundamental research, on-chain analytics, and macro-thematic views. Exposure to each protocol is assessed based on evolving network fundamentals, validator performance, and real-time market dynamics, enabling the strategy to adapt across market cycles. By aiming to monetize staking rewards and distribute them to investors in U.S. dollars on a quarterly basis, the strategy seeks to provide investors with a way to access both income potential and long-term growth potential without the operational complexity of managing digital assets directly.

“These investment strategies were developed from our conviction that staking is fundamental to how modern blockchain networks generate and deliver value,” said Grayscale’s Head of Product and Research, Rayhaneh Sharif-Askary. “By consolidating rigorously selected staking assets into a single, streamlined income vehicle, we are offering an innovative approach for advisors to recommend exposure to crypto for income-seeking clients.”

The Grayscale team is pleased to provide industry-leading research, content, and no-cost resources for investors and financial professionals. If you’d like to learn more about our product suite, please email info@grayscale.com or call 866-775-0313 to speak directly with a member of the Grayscale team.

About Grayscale Investments

Grayscale enables investors to access the digital economy through a family of future-forward investment products. Founded in 2013, Grayscale has a decade-long track record and deep expertise as a digital asset-focused investment platform. Grayscale Advisors, LLC is an SEC-registered investment adviser with the SEC since January 2022. Investors, advisors, and allocators turn to Grayscale for single asset, diversified, and thematic exposure.

Media Contact

press@grayscale.com

Client Contact

866-775-0313

info@grayscale.com

This press release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation would be illegal, nor shall there be any sale of any security in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

Interests in the actively managed investment strategy available on iCapital (the “Strategy” are offered through Grayscale Advisors, LLC (the “Manager”) and/or its placement agents. The Manager is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. Interests in the Strategy have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, or any state or other securities laws, and will be offered and sold only to eligible accredited investors who are also qualified purchasers, and in compliance with any applicable state or other securities laws.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. The Strategy is speculative and involves a high degree of risk, and therefore is not suitable for all investors. Each investor or prospective investor should be aware that they may be required to bear the financial risk of this investment for an indefinite period of time and no secondary market is expected to develop.

*The Strategy is only available to eligible Accredited Investors who are also Qualified Purchasers (any individual, trust, or family-owned company with investments equal to or greater than $5 million, an investment manager with $25 million or more under management, a company holding $25 million or more in investments, or qualified institutional buyer under Rules 144A).