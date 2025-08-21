CLIKA Raises Strategic Seed Round to Bring the Power of AI to Every Device

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLIKA , an AI compression platform bridging the gap between today’s large-scale AI models and deployment across diverse hardware platforms, today announced the close of its seed round with participation from a global group of strategic investors, including Accenture Ventures, the corporate venture capital arm of Accenture, investing in transformative enterprise technologies; IQT, the not-for-profit strategic investor for the U.S. national security community and America’s allies; Milemark Capital, a Boston-based deeptech fund; and Golden Gate Ventures, a cross-border VC with strong roots in the U.S. and Asia.

As AI adoption surges, organizations face a growing challenge: AI models are getting larger, while the compute environments where they must run are increasingly constrained, distributed, and fragmented. CLIKA solves this gap.

By automatically compressing and compiling AI models, CLIKA enables compact, accelerated, and hardware-ready deployment — across cloud, on-prem, and edge environments. Models are optimized for real-world use, without compromising performance, speed, or security.

“We built CLIKA to solve the last-mile problem of AI — getting models out of the lab and into production, quickly and securely,” said Nayul Kim, Co-founder and CEO of CLIKA. “This funding accelerates our mission to make AI deployment radically simpler and more accessible, especially where real-world performance and control are critical. CLIKA is the missing infrastructure for Physical AI — real-time intelligence running directly on everyday devices.”

Unlike existing tools that offer pre-compressed models as APIs or manual services, CLIKA’s SDK gives teams full control. With CLIKA's automated approach, no cloud upload, data sharing or model sharing is required. All processing happens on-prem or in air-gapped environments, making CLIKA a trusted choice for AI deployments in critical infrastructure, and privacy-sensitive enterprise settings.





“The rapid growth of AI — and the complexity that comes with it — demands faster, simpler, and smarter deployment,” said Tom Lounibos, Global Lead of the corporate venture capital arm of Accenture. “With this investment, we’re providing CLIKA with strategic access to our enterprise clients, helping deploy advanced models at the edge, and putting intelligence where it matters most.”

“CLIKA’s technology directly addresses one of the most persistent challenges in AI today — deploying performant models in resource constrained, isolated environments,” said Justin Wilder, Managing Director, IQT Singapore. “CLIKA’s on-premise compression toolkit enables our partners to advance trustworthy, real-world AI capabilities, where control, performance, and integrity are non-negotiable.”

About CLIKA

CLIKA is an AI compression platform purpose-built for fast, secure, and scalable model deployment. Its fully automated SDK transforms large models into compact, accelerated, and hardware-optimized versions in minutes — deployable across cloud, on-prem, and edge environments. CLIKA bridges the critical gap between AI development and real-world deployment, enabling the next era of Physical AI. Learn more at www.clika.io .

Contact:

Dana Zemack

clika@scratchmm.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/07d3f91e-6063-4bbd-ad30-7715b30fbb80