Empeon Unveils New Technology Integrations to Help Drive Efficiency and Satisfaction Across Healthcare Workforces

MONTEBELLO, N.Y., Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empeon (the “Company”), a human capital management software company focused on the healthcare industry, today announced new technology integrations with Equifax ®, Human Interest and Streamline Verify to transform how healthcare providers manage their business and support their staff. These integrations expand Empeon’s all-in-one, healthcare-focused platform with capabilities that include employment verification, 401(k) services and background/license checks, reinforcing the Company’s mission to help healthcare organizations streamline operations, ease administrative workloads and proactively meet regulatory requirements.

Empeon now offers access to The Work Number® from Equifax®, enabling automated and more secure income and employment verifications. The Work Number® helps simplify and accelerate the verification process for employees seeking loans, mortgages and other financial and government services, reducing the administrative burden on employers while helping simplify the verification process for employees.

Empeon has also named Human Interest as its preferred 401(k) provider, delivering seamless, healthcare-specific retirement planning tools. The integration allows organizations to offer robust financial wellness benefits with minimal administrative overhead, helping to attract and retain top talent in a highly competitive labor market.

Finally, to strengthen compliance and protect patient safety, Empeon’s partnership with Streamline Verify introduces exclusion screening and continuous licensure monitoring. This integration helps employers to prevent credentialing gaps and maintain alignment with complex healthcare regulations, ensuring operational integrity at every level. Not only does Streamline Verify deliver Complete Automation through deep integrations, but it now introduces Intelligent Automation powered by data science—streamlining workflows, enabling smarter screenings, reducing false positives, and delivering faster, more precise results.

“As the healthcare industry continues to face ongoing staffing shortages and retention challenges, organizations need every advantage to remain competitive and sustainable,” said Morris Isaacson, EVP, Growth and Insights, Empeon. “At Empeon, our mission is to simplify and strengthen healthcare workforce management so that organizations can do just that. By unifying core HR functions, including payroll, scheduling, benefits administration and more, we empower providers to operate more efficiently and give employees the tools they need to thrive. These new integrations are a natural extension of that mission, helping healthcare organizations to stay compliant, high-performing and focused on delivering exceptional care.”

About Empeon

Empeon is a human capital management platform designed exclusively for healthcare providers. The Company’s fully integrated solution includes HR, payroll, scheduling, onboarding, and employee engagement—all tailored for the complexities of the healthcare industry. With an expanding partner marketplace and deep understanding of industry needs, Empeon empowers organizations to improve compliance, efficiency and employee satisfaction across the workforce lifecycle.