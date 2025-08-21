JSC ‘Siguldas ciltslietu un mākslīgās apsēklošanas stacija‘ unaudited interim report for the first six months of 2025

In the first six months of 2025, net turnover was 956.2 thousand euros, which is 24.5% more than in the first six months of the previous year, but profit before corporate income tax was 57.7 thousand euros – 6.0% or 3.7 thousand euros less than in the corresponding period of the previous year.

JSC ‘Siguldas ciltslietu un mākslīgās apsēklošanas stacija’ (hereinafter referred to as the Company) is the only producer of high-quality breeding bull semen and one of the largest suppliers of it in Latvia. The second largest field of the Company’s basic economic activities is the milk testing services. The Company also provides other breeding related services – consultations on issues of cattle breeding, feeding and keeping, evaluation of cow exterior, artificial insemination of cows, initial processing of the supervisory data. The company offers Latvian farms the opportunity to test herd animal genome samples in US and European genetic laboratories.

Valda Mālniece

Member of the Management Board, Manager of the Financial and Accounting department

E-mail: valda.malniece@sigmas.lv

Attachment