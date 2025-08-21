USI Recognized as a Top Insurance Employer by Insurance Business America for the Eighth Consecutive Year

Valhalla, N.Y., Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USI Insurance Services (“USI”), a world leader in risk management, employee benefit and retirement consulting, has been recognized as a “Top Insurance Employer” for the eighth consecutive year by Insurance Business America (IBA). Now in its eighth year, IBA’s annual Top Insurance Employer program recognizes leading U.S. insurance organizations based on a series of employee satisfaction metrics, including benefits, compensation, culture, employee development and diversity.



Commenting on the announcement, Mike Sicard, chairman and chief executive officer for USI, stated: “Being recognized for the eighth consecutive year is a testament to our team members and their unwavering dedication to continuing to innovate a firm where our clients succeed and our people thrive. We do well when our clients do well. This achievement belongs to every one of our 10,500+ team members whose passion and commitment shape USI’s exceptional culture. Thank you for making a positive difference for our clients, communities and each other.”

Kim Van Orman, senior vice president and chief people officer for USI, added: “I am extremely proud of USI for achieving this distinguished industry honor for the eighth straight year. At USI, we remain focused on fostering a culture where dedication is celebrated and innovation is encouraged. Our people are the driving force behind our success, and we’re committed to providing an environment that supports their growth, collaboration and continued excellence in delivering outstanding results.”

IBA’s Top Insurance Employer program consists of a two-phase qualification process, including an employer form submission and an anonymous employee satisfaction survey. Learn more about IBA’s Top Insurance Employers program.



About USI

USI is one of the largest insurance brokerage and consulting firms in the world, delivering property and casualty, employee benefits, personal risk, program and retirement solutions to large risk management clients, middle market companies, smaller firms and individuals. Headquartered in Valhalla, N.Y., USI connects over 10,500 industry-leading professionals in approximately 200 offices to serve clients’ local, national and international needs. USI has become a premier insurance brokerage and consulting firm by leveraging the USI ONE Advantage®, an interactive platform that integrates proprietary and innovative client solutions, networked local resources and enterprise-wide collaboration to deliver customized results with positive, bottom-line impact. USI’s award-winning culture attracts best-in-class industry talent with a focus on innovation, technology, and industry expertise, along with a history of deep and continuing investment in our local communities. For more information, visit usi.com or follow us on LinkedIn.