Australia Data Center Colocation Market Analysis and Competition Outlook to 2030 | 37 New Data Center Facilities Set to Transform Australia's Digital Landscape

Dublin, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia Data Center Colocation Market - Supply & Demand Analysis 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Australia Data Center Colocation Market was valued at USD 1.72 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 4.98 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 19.39%.



Australia hosts around 500 industrial parks, including Kwinana Strategic Industrial Park, Norwest Business Park, Leppington Business Park, Westlink Industry Park, Peel Business Park, Sydney Business Park, Bundaberg Industrial Park, and others. These industrial parks attract local and global colocation companies to establish and operate their data centers within these industrial parks by offering several benefits, such as incentives, tax deductions, basic infrastructure, shared resources facilities, and other benefits.





Australia is one of the prominent colocation data center hubs in Southeast Asia, which consists of approximately 145 operational colocation data center facilities, of which around 41 facilities are in Sydney, and 23 in Melbourne. The Australia data center colocation market is also witnessing the development of over 37 data center facilities across multiple cities of the country, including Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra, Darwin, Perth, and others. Furthermore, the Privacy Act 1988 in Australia regulates how personal information is stored and processed, and this act plays a significant role in boosting the confidence of enterprises to store their personal data in the colocation data center facilities, as this law helps to protect the individual's data from potential data breaches and fraud.



WHAT'S INCLUDED?

Transparent research methodology and insights on the industry's colocation of demand and supply.

The market size is available in terms of utilized white floor area, IT power capacity, and racks.

The market size available in terms of Core & Shell Vs Installed Vs Utilized IT Power Capacity, along with the occupancy %.

The study of the existing Australia data center industry landscape and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.

An analysis of the current and future colocation demand in Australia by several industries.

Study on the sustainability status in the country.

Analysis of current and future cloud operations in the country.

Snapshot of upcoming submarine cables and existing cloud-on-ramps services in the country.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Australia. Facilities Covered (Existing): 145 Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 37 Coverage: 21+ Cities Existing vs. Upcoming (White Floor Area) Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data Center Colocation Market in Australia Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2024-2030) Retail Colocation Revenue (2024-2030) Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2024-2030) Retail Colocation Pricing along with Addons Wholesale Colocation Pricing along with the pricing trends.

An analysis of the latest trends, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the Australia data center colocation market.

Competitive landscape, including industry share analysis by the colocation operators based on IT power capacity and revenue.

The vendor landscape of each existing and upcoming colocation operator is based on the existing/ upcoming count of data centers, white floor area, IT power capacity, and data center location.

TARGET AUDIENCE

Real Estate Investment Trusts

Construction Contractors

Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate & Government Agencies

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Existing Colocation Operators

AirTrunk

NEXTDC

CDC Data Centres

STACK Infrastructure

Macquarie Data Centres

DCI DATA CENTERS

Equinix

Global Switch

Fujitsu

Digital Realty

Telstra InfraCo

Keppel DC REIT

Polaris Data Centre

Others

New Operators

Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners

Goodman

GreenSquareDC

ISPT

Cundall

LCI Consultants

DOMA Infrastructure Group

Vantage Data Centers

MARKHAM

Trifalga

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED



1. What factors are driving the Australia data center colocation market?

2. How much MW of IT power capacity is likely to be utilized in Australia by 2030?

3. What is the count of existing and upcoming colocation data center facilities in Australia?

4. Who are the new entrants in the Australia data center industry?

5. What is the count of existing and upcoming colocation data center facilities in Australia?

6. How much MW of IT power capacity is likely to be utilized in Australia by 2030?



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 64 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.72 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.98 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.3% Regions Covered Australia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4glyqb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment