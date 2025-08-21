Home Healthcare Market Report 2025-2030: Increasing Demand for Personalized, Disease-Focused Care

Dublin, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Home Healthcare Market Research Report 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Home Healthcare Market is projected to grow from USD 351.51 billion in 2024 to USD 513.10 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.51%.

Key Takeaways

The services segment captured over 74% of the market share in 2024.

Skilled nursing services led the service category in 2024.

The therapeutic devices segment is seeing rapid growth with a CAGR of 7.36% forecasted.

Cardiovascular disease accounted for the highest market share by indication in 2024.

North America represents approximately 40% of the global home healthcare market.

The market's growth is powered by the integration of remote care services and the rising demand for disease-focused home healthcare.

Home Healthcare Market Trends & Drivers Home Healthcare - A Revolutionary Approach with IoMT

Technologies such as AI, IoMT, and homecare analytics are reshaping home healthcare, leading to more engaged and efficient care. Continuous Glucose Monitoring and other IoT medical devices are making care more proactive and personalized.

Attention Towards Coordinated Home Care Services with Customization & Personalization

Technology and software integration facilitate service customization, meeting changing patient demands and enhancing medical professional coordination. Custom home care plans tailored from comprehensive health assessments are growing in popularity.

Rising Integration of Remote Care Services and Technologies

With telehealth and remote monitoring gaining traction during the pandemic, remote care services such as "Hospital at Home" are becoming mainstream. These technologies are crucial for patients needing continuous care while allowing health professionals to monitor and manage care remotely.

Rising Demand for Disease-Focused and Patient-Centric Home Healthcare

The shift to on-demand, personalized healthcare continues, with apps now providing home delivery of pharmaceuticals and other customized services.

Home Healthcare Market Segmentation Insights

In 2024, the services segment dominated the market, with skilled nursing services leading the charge. These services offer significant benefits, including reduced hospital stays, faster recovery, and cost savings. Therapeutic devices saw significant growth, driven by dialysis and IV equipment. Cardiovascular disease dominated the market due to rising incidence rates and demand for home-based care.

Geographical Analysis

North America leads the home healthcare market, driven by the prevalence of chronic diseases and an aging population, with the U.S. at the forefront. The APAC region is experiencing rapid growth, largely in response to a significant aging population and rising chronic disease cases in countries like China, Japan, and India.

Competitive Landscape

The global home healthcare market features major players like Abbott, GE Healthcare, and Medtronic leading the charge with innovative solutions compliant with regulatory standards. Continuous product development and strategic partnerships are hallmarks of the competitive strategies employed by vendors.

Home Healthcare Market News

BrightSpring Health Services plans to expand its home care service lines, including rehab, infusion, and home-based primary care by June 2025.

DispatchHealth and Medically announced their merger in June 2025, aiming to enhance precision home care.

Emcara Health was acquired by Lucet to meet the growing demand for an integrated care model in June 2025.

Nova Leap Health completed a significant acquisition in Nova Scotia in 2024.

UnitedHealth Group's 2023 acquisition of LHC Group marked a major expansion in the home healthcare sector.

Segmentation & Forecast

By Product: Services, Devices

By Indication: Cardiovascular, Orthopedic, Metabolic Diseases

By Geography: North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 162 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $351.51 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $513.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Global

The companies mentioned in this Home Healthcare market report include:

Abbott

Air Liquide

A&D Company

Amedisys

B. Braun SE

Bayada Home Healthcare

Cardinal Health

Enhabit Home Health & Hospice

GE Healthcare

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

F. Hoffmann La Roche

Koninklijke Philips

Lifepoint Health

Medtronic

Omron Corporation

advita Pflegedienst

Angiplast

Baxter

BrightSpring Health Services

Contec Medical Systems

Drägerwerk

DispatchHeath

EPSIMED

Guangdong Biolight Meditech

Healthcare at Home

Healthline Medical Products

Lucet

LHC Group

Medical Components

Merit Medical Systems

Mitra Industries

MEDIANA

NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION

Newsol Technologies

Nova Leap Health Corp

OSI Systems

Polymedicure

Privatassistenza

Portea Medical

Renax Biomedical Tech

Skanray Technologies

SCHILLER

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics

Utah Medical Products

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP

