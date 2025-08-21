SEGG Media-Backed Drivers Return to Historic Milwaukee Mile for Penultimate Weekend of the 2025 IndyCar Season

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SEGG Media Corporation (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW) (“SEGG Media” or the “Company”)-backed trio of Louis Foster, Callum Ilott, and Seb Murray are set to compete at the Milwaukee Mile this weekend as the 2025 NTT INDYCAR and INDY NXT by Firestone seasons head into their penultimate rounds.

The legendary Milwaukee Mile, the oldest operating motor racing circuit in the world, provides a unique challenge with its flat, one-mile oval that demands precision, patience, and strategy. With just two races remaining in the season, all three SEGG Media-supported drivers are aiming to close out the campaign on a high — proudly carrying the banners of Lottery.com and Sports.com on the global stage.

Louis Foster – Milwaukee Champion Returns

Louis Foster, 22, returns to the site of his title-clinching moment in 2024, when he sealed the INDY NXT by Firestone championship at Milwaukee with victory from pole. Now leading the INDYCAR Rookie of the Year standings by six points, Foster will take on the oval once again with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing in the No. 45 Droplight Honda.

This weekend, Foster’s car and helmet will prominently feature Sports.com branding, with logos positioned on the end plates of the front wing and across the chin of his race helmet, giving the brand maximum visibility in both on-track action and broadcast close-ups.

“Obviously, Milwaukee will always be a special place for us to go to,” said Foster, who is backed by Copart. “It wasn’t just the place we won a title, it was sharing that experience with my family, partners, and everybody who helped make that result possible. Now we come back in an IndyCar, and there’s a lot to be positive about in how our season has gone, but a lot of work to make things better too — and that’s OK, we’re not scared of that.”

Callum Ilott – Momentum Builder

Fresh off consecutive top-six finishes at Laguna Seca and Portland, Callum Ilott enters Milwaukee with PREMA Racing riding a wave of momentum. His back-to-back P6 results represent both a career-best and a landmark run for PREMA’s maiden INDYCAR series campaign.

Ilott’s helmet carries the most prominent Lottery.com branding position, with the logo placed front and center — ensuring global broadcast audiences and fans alike see SEGG Media’s flagship brand each time he’s on screen or interviewed trackside.

Seb Murray – Indy NXT Debut at Milwaukee

Rising Scottish star Seb Murray will experience Milwaukee for the first time in race conditions, competing with Andretti Cape in Indy NXT. Murray impressed during preseason testing at the track, setting top-10 times across both sessions.

Murray’s entry proudly showcases both SEGG Media brands:

• Lottery.com branding on the rear wing in the car’s most prominent position.

• Sports.com branding on the front wings.

• Both Lottery.com and Sports.com logos across his racewear and helmet, reinforcing SEGG Media’s visibility throughout the Indy NXT paddock.

Flags Flying High – SEGG Media’s Global Brands

With all three drivers carrying distinct and prominent placements for Lottery.com and Sports.com, SEGG’s brands will once again be front and center across IndyCar and Indy NXT this weekend. From rear wings to helmets, front wings to race suits, SEGG Media’s flags will fly high at Milwaukee and broadcast worldwide across Fox, FS1, FS2, and Sky Sports F1.

Weekend Schedule (ET / UK)

Saturday, August 23

Practice 1 – 9:00 a.m. (2:00 p.m. UK) — FS2 / Sky Sports F1

Qualifying – 2:00 p.m. (7:00 p.m. UK) — FS1 / Sky Sports F1

Practice 3 – 4:30 p.m. (9:30 p.m. UK) — FS2 / Sky Sports F1



Sunday, August 24

Race – 2:00 p.m. (7:00 p.m. UK) — FOX / Sky Sports F1



About SEGG Media Corporation

SEGG Media (Nasdaq: SEGG, LTRYW) is a global sports, entertainment and gaming group operating a portfolio of digital assets including Sports.com, Concerts.com and Lottery.com. Focused on immersive fan engagement, ethical gaming and AI-driven live experiences, SEGG Media is redefining how global audiences interact with the content they love.

