Physical Security Market Surges to $151.50 billion by 2030 - Dominated by Johnson Controls (Ireland), Bosch Building Technologies (Germany), Honeywell (US)

Delray Beach, FL, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the global Physical Security Market size is projected to grow from USD 120.79 billion in 2025 to USD 151.50 billion by 2030 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.6% during the forecast period.

Physical Security Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing demand for public safety and asset protection

Expansion of smart cities and critical infrastructure

Restraints

Privacy concerns related to surveillance and biometric data

Limited budget allocation, especially in public sector and SMEs

Opportunities

Rising deployment of AI and machine learning in surveillance and threat detection

Adoption of unified security platforms for centralized command and control

List of Top Companies in Physical Security Market

Johnson Controls (Ireland)

Bosch Building Technologies (Germany)

Honeywell (US)

Apollo Asset Management (US)

Cisco (US)

Telus (Canada)

Wesco (US)

Genetec (Canada)

HID Global (US)

Pelco (US) and many more…

Smart city and critical infrastructure expansion are key growth drivers of the physical security market. Governments and private sector companies are investing in large-scale city growth and digital infrastructure, along with prioritizing security, surveillance, and access control to citizens and assets. Smart city initiatives require converged security systems to mitigate mounting urban threats. Physical security solutions are of significant application in offering smart, scalable, and connected protection systems. Therefore, these solutions are being implemented in infrastructure projects to ensure public protection, minimize risks, and ensure ongoing city operations.

Trend: The integration of cyber and physical security for comprehensive protection

One of the trends gaining momentum in the physical security landscape is the integration of physical and cybersecurity solutions. As more security devices become networked, i.e., IP cameras, smart access devices, and building automation devices, organizations are coming to understand that physical threats are now on an equal footing with digital compromises. Threats to physical systems can disable monitoring, disclose entry points, or modify data. Business organizations, on the other hand, are more likely to embrace a unified security practice whereby physical and IT security teams collaborate. This combined security practice ensures that physical systems are safeguarded against cyberattacks and vice versa, with enhanced overall risk management in highly interconnected environments.

The US is expected to dominate the physical security market during the forecast period.

Based on region, the US is expected to dominate the physical security market during the forecast years because of stringent laws on public safety, widespread smart building growth, and high-end positioning of access control and surveillance systems in government, education, and transportation spaces. Companies such as Johnson Controls, Honeywell, and Bosch Building Technologies have contributed to this role of the country in the market. Additionally, increased frequency of security incidents, massive investment in infrastructure, and the intersection of AI and IoT technologies in physical security have spurred rapid innovation and expenditure. All these have entrenched the position of the US as a global leader in physical security.

By offering, the systems segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

By offering, the systems segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is driven by increasing demand for advanced security systems such as video surveillance, access control, intrusion detection, and fire safety solutions across critical sectors like government, transportation, healthcare, and commercial infrastructure. The integration of emerging technologies such as AI, IoT, and cloud computing is enhancing the functionality, scalability, and intelligence of physical security systems, making them more adaptive and efficient. As organizations prioritize real-time monitoring, automated threat detection, and centralized control, the adoption of advanced physical security systems is accelerating globally.

Opportunity: AI and ML redefining physical security

The physical security market has enormous growth potential because of the expanding use of artificial intelligence and machine learning in security. Predictive threat detection, behavior analysis, intelligent video analytics, and enhanced and auto-starting monitoring are in demand owing to their ongoing demand by enterprises. Physical security solution vendors may provide innovative AI-based solutions for various industries such as manufacturing, transportation, healthcare, and smart cities. With the provision of real-time intelligence, automated alerting, and adaptive monitoring technology that is addressable to a particular risk scenario, companies can stand apart. With the security landscape changing so rapidly, such AI-powered solutions are enabling organizations to achieve situational awareness and workload alleviation, as well as ushering in new ways of thinking and early leadership.

