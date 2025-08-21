eCommerce Software Market Report 2025-2030: Deployment Types, Business Models and Applications

Dublin, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "eCommerce Software Market - Deployment Types, Business Models and Applications" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global eCommerce software market is experiencing a significant transformation, spurred by technological advancements, shifting consumer expectations, and evolving digital commerce models. Estimated to be worth approximately US$8.2 billion in 2024, the market is projected to exceed US$18.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.4%.

This expansion is driven by the rapid growth of online retail, enhanced digital capabilities of small and midsize businesses, and substantial investments in omnichannel commerce by enterprises. Brands from direct-to-consumer startups to complex B2B networks are increasingly adopting modular platforms for efficient and personalized digital storefronts.

A pivotal factor in this growth is the surge in headless and composable commerce solutions. Organizations are migrating from rigid frameworks to API-first, microservices platforms, offering customized user experiences and faster innovation. Cloud deployment is predominant, accounting for over 80% of the market in 2024, with a focus on agility and cost efficiency, alongside embedded AI functionalities. More than 65% of software buyers prioritize AI features like intelligent merchandising and real-time analytics in their platform selection.

Cross-border eCommerce, making up more than 22% of total online sales, drives demand for platforms equipped with multicurrency, localized content, and compliance features. Concurrently, data privacy regulations like GDPR, CPRA, and PIPL add complexity, pushing vendors to include customer data platforms (CDPs) and consent management tools, thereby enhancing their market position.

Regional Market Insights

North America leads the eCommerce software market with 34.3% of global revenue, driven by widespread omnichannel adoption and DTC brand momentum. The region is enhanced by AI-driven personalization across platforms. Conversely, Asia-Pacific exhibits the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 17.9% from 2024 to 2030, reaching US$6.5 billion. Demand for composable architectures and mobile-native platforms fuels growth in the Asia-Pacific region. South America, particularly Brazil and Colombia, shows rapid adoption of social and mobile commerce, marking it as the second-fastest growing region.

Deployment and Business Model Trends

Cloud-based solutions dominate with over 81% of global revenue in 2024, reflecting the demand for flexibility and scalability. The growth momentum is underpinned by API-first and SaaS-based platforms with real-time updates and seamless integrations. By business model, B2B is the largest segment, comprising 44.4% of revenue, driven by the digitization of traditional sales channels. Meanwhile, digital marketplaces grow rapidly with a CAGR of 16.6%, emphasizing platformization and multi-vendor capabilities.

Application Areas

Retail and consumer goods represent the largest application segment, contributing approximately US$3.3 billion or 39.7% of the market in 2024. This is propelled by omnichannel integration and investment in AI-driven personalization. The food and beverage sector will see rapid growth, with a CAGR of 18.4%, due to the rise of quick-commerce and mobile-first grocery platforms.

Market Report Overview

This global eCommerce software report covers deployment types, business models, and applications from 2021-2030, with projections for 2024-2030. It includes profiles of over 35 major companies and provides insights into market progression.

Key Metrics:

Historical Period: 2021-2024

Base Year: 2024

Forecast Period: 2024-2030

Geographic Regions:

North America: Includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico

Europe: Covers Germany, the UK, France, Italy, among others

Asia-Pacific: Features China, Japan, India, and others

South America: Encompasses Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.

Middle East & Africa: Includes UAE, South Africa, Egypt, among others

Deployment and Business Models:

Deployment: Cloud, On-Premise

Business Model: B2B, B2C, Digital Marketplace

Application Insights:

Retail & Consumer Goods

Fashion & Apparel

Electronics & Appliances

Food & Beverage

Health & Beauty

Automotive & Industrial

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 407 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $8.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $18.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.4% Regions Covered Global

