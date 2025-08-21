VANTAGE UNVEILS MALLET* CPG 1100: PRECISION-ENGINEERED SPRAY SYSTEM FOR INDUSTRIAL BAKERIES

Deerfield, Illinois, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enhancing its range of Mallet* brand of custom-built precision spray equipment, Vantage will introduce the Mallet Cake Pan Greaser 1100 (CPG 1100) at the 2025 International Baking Industry Expo (IBIE) in Las Vegas (September 14-17). This precision-engineered, American-manufactured system delivers unmatched spray control and optimization for industrial bakeries and food manufacturers. It was honored as an IBIE “Best in Baking” for Automation & Robotics ahead of the show.

“Today’s industrial food producers demand precision, reliability, and efficiency to stay competitive,” said Mike Savidakis PhD, Vice President, Technical Innovation & Marketing, Vantage Food. “Vantage has responded with a differentiated, holistic solution that integrates advanced application technology and next-generation release agents. The U.S.-manufactured CPG 1100 includes low-maintenance architecture and tight-tolerance components to enable consistent, repeatable performance—while helping our customers reduce energy consumption, shorten cycle times, and maximize throughput. Backed by domestic technical support, our release agent platform positions Vantage to drive measurable value across the food production ecosystem.”

Mallet CPG 1100 Features

The Mallet CPG 1100's innovative design addresses critical production challenges through several breakthrough features including patented PosiSpray* smart spray and detection technology which revolutionizes release agent application in industrial baking:

Optimal Coverage: Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) nozzles ensure a tiny droplet size for greater release agent surface area. Pans get the highest level of coverage to ensure flawless depanning.

Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) nozzles ensure a tiny droplet size for greater release agent surface area. Pans get the highest level of coverage to ensure flawless depanning. Solids and Non-Solids Capability: The CPG 1100 is designed to spray both solids-containing and non-solids formulations with optimal pan coverage.

The CPG 1100 is designed to spray both solids-containing and non-solids formulations with optimal pan coverage. Patented PosiSpray Technology: PosiSpray technology monitors spray nozzles to confirm each spray and immediately notify plant personnel of any missed sprays. This ensures that pans are coated and lowers the risk of depanning issues down the line.

PosiSpray technology monitors spray nozzles to confirm each spray and immediately notify plant personnel of any missed sprays. This ensures that pans are coated and lowers the risk of depanning issues down the line. Advanced Troubleshooting Support: On-screen adjustment and alarm capabilities allow for faster adjustments on the floor. This minimizes downtime and maintenance resources.

The system includes comprehensive options, including mist collection, pan stop functionality, heated supply systems, and reservoir configurations. Multiple nozzle bar options allow customization for specific production lines and requirements.

Vantage Food will display it’s Mallet-brand of precision spray equipment alongside its award-winning OptiRelease portfolio of release agents at IBIE (International Baking Industry Expo) at the Las Vegas Convention Center from September 14-17 – Booth 2416 in the West Hall. If you would like to speak to a Vantage representative or arrange a meeting at the show, please reach out to info@vantagefood.com

About Vantage

Vantage Food is a recognized market leader offering a comprehensive portfolio of food process aid technology solutions including best-in-class release agents, custom-built processing equipment and functional food ingredients for targeted applications (Bread | Baked Goods | Pizza | Cereal and other Food processing segments) that help our customers achieve production efficiencies and enhanced product quality.

As part of our broader natural solutions portfolio, Vantage supports our customers’ technical performance and marketing needs through a unique combination of ingredient formulation and application expertise and service built on a backbone of sustainable oils, fats and their derivatives, Vantage targets selected markets and applications including personal care, food, surface treatment, agriculture, pharma, and consumer and industrial performance. Vantage is headquartered in Deerfield, IL, operates in 11 countries worldwide and employs approximately 1,000 talented professionals focused on delivering exceptional customer experiences with every interaction. Learn more at vantagefood.com

* indicates a registered mark or trademark of Vantage Specialty Chemicals, Inc., or its affiliates