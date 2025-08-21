Philippines Construction Equipment Market Outlook 2025-2030 | Labor Shortages and Project Delays Pose Challenges to Market Growth

Dublin, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Philippines Construction Equipment Market Research Report 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Philippines Construction Equipment Market was sized at 5,413 units in 2024, and is projected to reach 6,948 units by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 4.25%.













The market is witnessing significant opportunities fueled by technological advancements and rising demand across multiple sectors, with key trends centered on the adoption of sustainable practices and the accelerating shift toward digital transformation. Growth is further supported by increased infrastructure spending, government initiatives, collaboration among key players, and continued investment in research and development, all of which are enhancing market potential.

However, challenges such as regulatory hurdles, environmental concerns, fluctuations in raw material prices, and geopolitical uncertainties remain as potential restraints, adding complexity to overall market conditions.













KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Earthmoving equipment accounts for a large market share in 2024. The demand for earthmoving equipment is expected to grow at a robust pace due to a rise in government investment in several public infrastructure projects, including investment in the development of transport infrastructure.

Excavators accounted for the largest market share in 2024. The Philippines has a strong demand for medium-sized excavators due to its extensive use in construction and residential projects.

Material handling holds the second-largest market segment share in 2024. Surge in investment in the expansion of ports, warehouses, and the development of superior logistics services in the market majorly drives demand for material handling. Forklifts and telehandlers have a significant market share in the material handling segment. The demand for this equipment is expected to grow due to ongoing port expansion projects.

In 2205, a large part government investment is directed to the development of transport infrastructure in the Philippine market. Rising investment in the construction of new roads, bridges, and highways is expected to drive demand for road construction equipment road rollers, in the Philippines construction equipment market.

The Philippines construction industry is expected to grow over 6.5% from 2025-2028. Rising investment in various infrastructure projects and strong growth in the country's residential sector will drive the growth of the construction industry in 2025. The use of construction equipment was highest in the construction industry.

Surge in nickel mining projects and growing government support by introducing new initiatives for attracting more investment is expected to have a positive impact on demand for construction equipment used in the mining industry.

However, present market challenges shortage of skilled labor forces in the construction and renewable energy sectors, and delays of some major projects due to a shortage of funds, can impact the demand for new construction equipment in the Philippines construction equipment market.

PHILIPPINES CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Use of Wheel Loaders in Waste Management Projects in the Philippines Construction Equipment Market

The Philippine government is taking measures to reduce the amount of waste ending up in landfills and the seas. The government has initiated several waste management programs to reduce the generation of solid waste and to promote recycling.

In 2024, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources announced that put the environment and people before development by replacing the waste management system so that the disposal of garbage and solid waste would be more stable for the sake of environmental sustainability.

The Philippine government announced that manufacturers/importers should ensure financial sustainability in the waste management sector. Usage of construction equipment such as loaders and excavators is observed to be increasing in the waste management industry.

Rise in Infrastructure Investment Projects

The Philippine government has increased its investment in public infrastructure projects in 2025. The government has allocated more than USD 26 billion in infrastructure projects in 2025, which is more than 5% of the national GDP. The government also eased the FDI inflow regulation by allowing 100% foreign ownership for several infrastructure projects in 2025.

As of March 2025, there are 176 projects in the pipeline under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) framework, with a total value of USD 45.6 billion. These projects span transportation, water supply, and aviation, and are designed to enhance connectivity, improve public services, and stimulate regional development.

A surge in investment in infrastructure projects across the country is expected to drive the Philippines' construction equipment market during the forecast year.

Rising Focus on Compact & Electric Construction Equipment in the Philippines Construction Equipment Market

The Philippines' construction industry is shifting toward sustainable and electrified solutions. The industry is transforming to use electric construction equipment instead of traditional Internal Combustion Engine (ICE).

The electric construction equipment market is driven by several factors such as favorable government initiatives and a growing demand for eco-friendly construction projects. However, an important challenge is the high price of electric construction machinery, including electric crawler excavators.

In the Southeast Asian market, including the Philippines, Volvo CE launched the ECR25 electric compact excavator and the EC55 electric excavator in 2023.

Komatsu is planning to launch electric excavators, including the PC210E 11 and large mining excavator PC7000 11E, in the Southeast Asian market, including the Philippines market, in the coming years.

Investment in the Mining Industry

The Philippines has one of the largest untapped mineral reserves in the world. The country has large mining reserves for gold, nickel, silver, and other metals. Presently, in 2025, the mining industry accounts for 1% of national GDP.

However, with proper government support and optimum utilization of present mining resources in the country GDP contribution of the mining industry can reach up to 10% according to the Philippines government estimates.

In 2025, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources introduced a mining fiscal regime and digital application platform for easing mining investments. This initiative is expected to support the foreign investment in the mining industry.

Rising mining activities and increasing nickel extraction projects are expected to drive demand for construction equipment such as large excavators, wheel loaders, cranes, and dump trucks in the Philippines construction equipment market during the forecast period.

INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

Shortage of Skilled Labor in the Philippines

The Philippines' construction industry witnessed a large shortage of skilled labour force in 2025. The industry requires professionals ranging from architects and engineers to construction workers and equipment operators.

Two primary factors contribute to this labour shortage. First is there is a growing skills gap. The construction industry needs about 2 million skilled workers by the end of 2025 to meet growing demand. The limited training and educational opportunities, coupled with an aging workforce and some workers looking for better opportunities abroad, are making this situation worse.

The second reason is due to low wages and inadequate infrastructure for proper working conditions for labourers, are further triggers the labour shortage issue.

Shortage of labour leads to project delay and cost escalations that will impact the growth of this industry, resulting in a decline in demand for new construction equipment in the market.

Delay in Construction Project

Several transport projects in the Philippines are expected to be delayed due to budget cuts and right-of-way issues, according to the Department of Transportation.

Some of the major transport projects are the North-South Commuter Railways, which will connect Laguna to Pampanga, and the Metro Manila Subway Project running from Valenzuela to Bicutan. Presently, the North-South Commuter Railways is 27.2% completed, while the Metro Manila Subway Project is 18.8% completed. The government initially targeted to complete by 2028.

80% of the budget of these projects was slashed in the budget 2025, resulting in a delay of these projects. There's a shift from old diesel equipment to electric and hybrid machines to meet new environmental rules that is expected to hamper the demand for large construction equipment such as large excavators, cranes, and loaders in the Philippines construction equipment market.

Delays in construction projects often result in cost overruns, which negatively impact the growth of the Philippines construction equipment market. These project delays are expected to hinder the growth of construction equipment sales, as the increased budget resulting from the delays affects the ability to purchase new construction equipment.

PHILIPPINES CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Caterpillar, Komatsu, Volvo CE, Hitachi Construction Machinery, XCMG, and SANY are the front runners in the Philippines construction equipment market. These companies have strong market share and offer diverse sets of equipment in the Philippine market.

Kubota, Bobcat, Manitou, Yanmar, SDLG, LiuGong, and Tadano are niche players in the Philippines construction equipment market. These companies offer low product diversification and have a strong presence in the country's market.

JCB, CNH Industrial, Kobelco, Liebherr, Zoomlion, HD Hyundai Construction Equipment, and Sumitomo are emerging in the Philippines construction equipment market. These companies are introducing new technologically advanced products to challenge the market share of leaders in the country's market.

Kato Works, Airman, & Terex are stragglers in the Philippines construction equipment market and have low product diversification; these companies are lagging in adopting new technologies used in construction equipment.

Prominent Vendors

Caterpillar

Komatsu

Volvo Construction Equipment

Hitachi Construction Machinery

Liebherr

SANY

Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group (XCMG)

JCB

Kobelco

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

Hyundai Construction Equipment

Other Prominent Vendors

Kubota

CNH Industrial N.V.

YANMAR HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

Liugong Machinery Co., Ltd.

Shandong Lingong Construction Machinery (SDLG)

Manitou

SUMITOMO CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.

KATO WORKS CO., LTD.

Terex Corporation

Tadano Ltd.

Bobcat

AIRMAN CORPORATION

Distributor Profiles

Maxima Machineries, Inc.

Brighton Machinery Corporation

Topspot Heavy Equipment Inc.

Inframachineries Corporation

Pinnacle Parts Co.

Civic Merchandising, Inc.

IMPACT OF TARIFFS

The U.S. government imposed a 19% tariff on the Philippines in 2025. However, the Philippine Government has not imposed any retaliatory tariffs on U.S. products.

The Philippines mainly imports construction equipment to fulfill its local demand. The country lacks local production facilities of construction equipment and relies on imports from China, Japan, the U.S., and other European markets.

The Philippines' construction equipment market is not affected much by tariffs. Several Chinese and Japanese brands, such as Sany, XCMG, Komatsu, and Hitachi Construction Machinery, have strong distribution facilities in the Philippines.

The government's decision not to impose a tariff on U.S. products is expected to make U.S.-brand construction equipment more competitive as compared to Chinese and Japanese brand equipment.

American brands like Caterpillar also hold a strong market presence in the Philippines. The prices of Caterpillar construction equipment are not expected to increase in the Philippines market.

Segmentation by Type

Earthmoving Equipment Excavator Backhoe Loaders Wheeled Loaders Other Earthmoving Equipment (Other loaders, Bulldozers, Trenchers, Motor Graders)

Road Construction Equipment Road Rollers Asphalt Pavers

Material Handling Equipment Crane Forklift & Telescopic Handlers Aerial Platforms (Articulated Boom Lifts, Telescopic Boom lifts, Scissor lifts)

Other Construction Equipment Dumper Tipper Concrete Mixer Concrete Pump Truck



Segmentation by End User

Construction

Mining

Manufacturing

Others (Power Generation, Utilities, Municipal Corporations, Oil & Gas, Cargo Handling, Power Generation Plants, Waste Management)

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 156 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value in 2024 5,413 Units Forecasted Market Value by 2030 6,948 Units Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.2% Regions Covered Philippines

