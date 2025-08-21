U.S. Oral Surgery Management Named to Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest Growing Companies

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. has named U.S. Oral Surgery Management (USOSM) to the 2025 Inc. 5000, an annual list that ranks the fastest growing private companies in the U.S., according to revenue growth over the last three years. A management services organization that exclusively serves premier oral and maxillofacial surgeons, USOSM is headquartered in Irving, Texas, with surgeon partners spanning 31 states.

“The Inc. 5000 list has been recognizing notable business growth in the private sector for many years, and we’re honored to be included among them,” says USOSM CEO Doug Drew.

According to Inc., this year’s honorees “have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure and a fluctuating labor market.” They are ranked by revenue growth, which is calculated to four decimal places. USOSM is ranked 3,115 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list.

To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent as of Dec. 31, 2024. The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million.

“Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company’s tenacity and clarity of vision,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn’t just weather the storm — they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy.”

For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

Inc. is a leading media brand for entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping the future. Through journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate and elevate the profile of the business community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

USOSM sets the standard for oral and maxillofacial surgery management. A management services organization spanning 31 states, USOSM has built a best-in-class network of premier oral and maxillofacial surgeon partners. USOSM provides operational, financial and administrative support services to fuel clinical excellence, innovation and wealth-creation. For more information, visit: https://www.usosm.com.

Contact:

Robin Stevens

U.S. Oral Surgery Management

469-242-0475

robin.stevens@usosm.com