Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software Market Analysis 2025-2030: An $144 Billion Opportunity

Dublin, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software - A Global Market Overview" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Customer Relationship Management (CRM) market is witnessing an era of rapid transformation, driven by artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and escalating demands for personalized customer engagement.

Valued at US$62 billion in 2024, the CRM market is expected to exceed US$144 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1%. As enterprises tackle complex customer journeys and omnichannel interactions, CRM platforms are evolving beyond sales tools into integrated systems encompassing marketing, service, analytics, and regulatory compliance.

AI-driven disruption is central to reshaping the CRM ecosystem, with generative content creation, predictive lead scoring, and next-best-action recommendations becoming essential. Vertical-specific demands are also steering a shift toward industry-tailored CRM solutions equipped with regulatory workflows. Organizations prioritize seamless integration across departments and third-party systems to facilitate unified, real-time customer views.

Cloud deployment remains predominant, bolstered by flexible subscription models and enhanced scalability. In 2024, over 85% of new CRM deployments were cloud-based, marking a strategic departure from legacy on-premise systems. The democratization of CRM through low-code and modular platforms is making advanced capabilities attainable for smaller organizations, thus broadening the market, particularly across emerging economies.

CRM Regional Market Analysis

North America leads the global CRM market, accounting for approximately 40.3% of revenues as of 2024. This dominance stems from a well-established enterprise IT landscape, extensive cloud adoption, and persistent innovation by key players like Salesforce and Microsoft Dynamics 365. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted as the fastest-expanding market with a CAGR of 19.1% driven by SME adoption, governmental digitalization initiatives, and mobile-first engagement strategies.

CRM Market Analysis by Deployment Type

In 2024, cloud deployment claimed over 60.2% of CRM market revenues, supported by increasing demand for scalable, remote-accessible solutions. Cloud-native platforms, including Salesforce and Zoho CRM, continue to thrive, offering seamless upgrades and integrated AI features. The sector anticipates a CAGR of 16.3% through 2030, emphasizing the move towards digital-first engagement.

CRM Market Analysis by Company Type

Large enterprises remain dominant, contributing to 63.1% of market revenues in 2024 due to their investment capabilities in advanced, AI-centric CRM platforms. However, SMEs are projected to experience a growth surge with a CAGR of 16.1% driven by the affordability of cloud solutions and low-code platforms.

CRM Market Analysis by Application Type

Customer service applications make up the largest portion of CRM revenues, totaling 22.1% of the market as companies invest in AI-driven support tools. CRM analytics emerges as a fast-growing area with an 18.7% CAGR predicted through 2030, as businesses seek data-driven insights for personalization and efficiency.

CRM Market Analysis by Industry Sector

The BFSI sector led the market in 2024, contributing US$12.5 billion or 20.1% of revenues. Retail & e-commerce is expected to grow fastest at a CAGR of 18.5% due to rising consumer expectations for personalized, integrated experiences across digital and physical platforms.

Report Scope

This report examines the CRM market by Deployment Type, Company Type, Application Type, and Industry Sector from 2021 through 2030, projecting values from 2024 onwards. It includes profiles of over 35 companies and details recent corporate developments.

Key Metrics

Historical Period: 2021-2024

Base Year: 2024

Forecast Period: 2024-2030

Units: Market value in US$

CRM Market by Geographic Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

CRM Market by Deployment Type

Cloud

On-Premise

CRM Market by Company Type

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

CRM Market by Application Type

Customer Service

CRM Analytics

Other Applications

CRM Market by Industry Sector

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Other Sectors

Companies Featured

Acquia

Adobe Systems Inc.

Allegiance

Amdocs

Aurea Software Inc.

ClickUp

Contactually

Convergys Corporation

Copper CRM, Inc.

Creatio

Freshworks Inc

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

HubSpot, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Infor Solutions Inc

Infusion Software, Inc. (Keap)

Insightly, Inc.

ITC Infotech

Jive Software

Microsoft Corporation

monday.com

Nearstream

Nextprinciples

Nimble

Oracle Corporation

Pegasystems

Ramco Systems

Salesforce.com

SAP AG

SAS Institute Inc.

SugarCRM

SYNNEX Corporation

The Sage Group PLC

Tracx

Zendesk

Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q78xyk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.