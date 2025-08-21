Italy Construction Equipment Market Report 2025-2030 - LNG Projects Amplify Crane Demand in Italy's Growing Infrastructure Sector

Dublin, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Italy Construction Equipment Market Research Report 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Italy Construction Equipment Market is forecast to grow from 49,360 units in 2024 to 64,465 units by 2030, with a CAGR of 4.55%.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Material handling equipment is the market leader, with forklifts and telehandlers at the forefront in 2024, driven by investments in public infrastructure.

Earthmoving equipment demand is expected to rise in 2025, following increased public infrastructure projects.

Hitachi's introduction of electric ZX17U-6EB and ZX55U-6EB excavators in 2025 showcases zero-emission solutions for urban projects, supporting sustainability goals.

Significant investments in port modernization and oil and gas projects are boosting crane demand in 2025.

Earthmoving equipment is anticipated to achieve 29.14 thousand units by 2030.

The road construction segment is set to exceed USD 64 million by 2030.

In 2023, the government pledged over USD 521.8 billion to modernize transportation, energy, and public utilities, with key projects like the Messina Bridge and new rail corridors.

The construction sector is forecast to grow faster than the EU average through 2030, with the infrastructure segment expanding by 5.5% between 2025-2030.

ITALY CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Trend of Waste-to-Energy Projects

Demand for wheeled loaders is up, driven by the rise in waste-to-energy projects amid efforts to enhance circular economy practices.

Electric and hybrid wheeled loaders are increasingly favored due to environmental regulations, particularly in urban and waste-to-energy projects.

Italy plans to expand its waste-to-energy infrastructure, aiming for leading sustainable waste management goals by 2030.

Demand for Cranes Amid LNG Projects

LNG activities and expanding infrastructure are driving crane demand. LNG imports hit a record 1.3 million tonnes in May 2025.

Strategic projects like the Gioia Tauro and Porto Empedocle terminals are crucial for energy security and escalating gas demand.

Investments in Real Estate

Real estate investments surged to USD 11.46 billion in 2024, with USD 6.08 billion in the first half of 2025, boosted by tax incentives.

Such initiatives are set to drive construction equipment demand in the coming years.

Development of Transportation Infrastructure

The government is investing heavily in transport infrastructure, with ongoing projects in Liguria and Puglia.

Plans focus on modernizing public transport and digitalizing permitting processes to enhance growth.

INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS Rising Construction Costs

Construction costs peaked in December 2022, remaining high into 2023, affecting the residential building sector and equipment demand.

Higher costs and reduced incentives are dampening market growth, particularly impacting small and medium-sized enterprises.

Reducing Carbon Emissions

Regulatory emphasis on low-carbon technologies is shifting demand from large diesel-powered equipment to electric and hybrid machines.

The transition is crucial to align with Italy's energy projects like the Tyrrhenian Link and comply with environmental goals.

ITALY CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Key vendors include Caterpillar, Komatsu, Volvo CE, and Hitachi, dominating the market with diverse equipment portfolios.

Niche players like Tadano and Terex have strong market presences, while companies like Kubota and JCB are emerging with new technologies.

Wacker Neuson and others are trailing behind in technology adoption.

Prominent Vendors

Caterpillar

Komatsu

Volvo Construction Equipment

Hitachi Construction Machinery

Liebherr

SANY

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology

Hyundai Construction Equipment

Other Prominent Vendors

Liugong Machinery Co., Ltd.

CNH Industrial N.V.

DEVELON

Terex Corporation

Toyota Material Handling International

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 154 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value in 2024 49,360 Units Forecasted Market Value by 2030 64,465 Units Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.5% Regions Covered Italy

