Volvo Trucks lands major order: 264 new VNL trucks to Averitt Express

Greensboro, North Carolina, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volvo Trucks North America customer Averitt Express, one of the nation’s leading freight transportation and supply chain management providers, has placed an order for 264 new Volvo VNL 860s. The deal marks one of the largest single orders for the new flagship sleeper model in North America to date.

The trucks will join Averitt’s fleet of more than 4,600 vehicles, over half of which are Volvo trucks. The investment reflects a growing trend among major carriers to accelerate fleet upgrades that improve fuel economy, lower operating costs, and provide premium driver amenities to attract and retain top talent.

“This order from Averitt Express is a strong vote of confidence in the all-new Volvo VNL and in our long-standing relationship,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president, Volvo Trucks North America. “We are proud that more than half of Averitt’s fleet carries the Volvo badge, and we look forward to supporting their drivers with trucks that were designed to change everything about comfort, efficiency, and safety.”

The all-new Volvo VNL was engineered for optimal fuel efficiency, delivering up to a 10 percent improvement over the previous model through advanced aerodynamics and powertrain refinements.

“Our drivers are at the center of everything we do, and these new Volvo VNLs reflect that commitment,” said Mr. Barry Blakely, President and COO, Averitt Express. “The advanced safety features, the outstanding driver comfort and the fantastic fuel economy help us operate more efficiently and sustainably while giving drivers a more comfortable experience on the road.”

Drivers appreciate the new parking cooler: The new trucks also feature Volvo’s most efficient idle management technology to reduce engine idling when parked. The proprietary integrated Volvo Parking Cooler uses the onboard 24-volt battery system to power the cab’s air conditioning when parked, lowering fuel costs, reducing engine wear, and providing drivers with a quieter, more comfortable resting environment.

Enhancing driver comfort: The new trucks will be assigned to Averitt’s most tenured drivers and are expected to deliver meaningful fuel savings and emissions reductions while enhancing driver comfort during both work and rest periods. With the trucking industry facing intense competition for skilled drivers and ongoing pressure to improve fuel economy, orders like Averitt’s show how carriers are investing in trucks that deliver both a premium driver experience and measurable operating cost savings.

About Averitt Express: Founded more than 50 years ago in Tennessee, Averitt serves customers in more than 100 countries with a full range of transportation and logistics services. The company is committed to responsible operations, including conserving fuel, electricity, water, and paper.

Volvo Trucks North America, headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, is one of the leading heavy-duty truck manufacturers in North America. Its Uptime Services commitment is delivered by a network of nearly 400 authorized dealers across North America and the 24/7 Volvo Trucks Uptime Center. Every Volvo truck is assembled in the Volvo Trucks New River Valley manufacturing facility in Dublin, Virginia, which meets the internationally recognized ISO 9001 standard for quality, 14001 standard for environmental care and holds a dual ISO 50001/Superior Energy Performance certification at the platinum level, indicating a sustained excellence in energy management. Volvo Trucks North America provides complete transport solutions for its customers, offering a full range of diesel, alternative-fuel and all-electric vehicles, and is part of the Volvo Trucks global organization.

Volvo Trucks supplies complete transport solutions for discerning professional customers with its full range of medium- and heavy-duty trucks. Customer support is provided via a global network of dealers with 2,200 service points in about 130 countries. Volvo trucks are assembled in 12 countries across the globe. In 2024 approximately 134,000 Volvo trucks were delivered worldwide. Volvo Trucks is part of the Volvo Group, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of trucks, buses, construction equipment and marine and industrial engines. The group also provides complete solutions for financing and service. Volvo Trucks’ work is based on the core values of quality, safety and environmental care.

