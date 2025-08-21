Attack Surface Management Market Surges to $3.3 billion by 2029 - Dominated by Palo Alto Networks (US), IBM(US), Microsoft (US)

Delray Beach, FL, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Attack Surface Management Market estimated value stands at USD 0.9 billion in 2024, with projections indicating it could soar to USD 3.3 billion by 2029, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.3% during the forecast period.

The surge in identity theft cases and the growing threat of fraudsters infiltrating business networks, applications, or services, alongside stringent government regulations and privacy mandates, are key drivers propelling market expansion. Additionally, the widespread adoption of digital technologies is anticipated to boost the demand for ASM solutions further.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Attack Surface Management Market"

208 - Tables

51 - Figures

247 - Pages

Download Report Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=175286676

Attack Surface Management Market Dynamics

Drivers

Flourishing landscape of digital ecosystem

Increasing adoption of cloud and SaaS solutions

Restraints

Integration and complexity of environment

Lack of awareness regarding benefits of attack surface management solutions

Opportunities

Convergence of ASM with other security capabilities

Smart automation in ASM leveraging AI and ML

List of Top Companies in Attack Surface Management Market

Palo Alto Networks (US)

IBM(US)

Microsoft (US)

Cisco (US)

Google Cloud (US)

Trend Micro (Japan)

Qulays (US)

Tenable (US)

Crowdstrike (US)

Rapid7 (US)

Bitsight(US) and many more…

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=175286676

Trend: The convergence of ASM with other security capabilities

There is a trend of attack surface management (ASM) converging and potentially merging with other security capabilities. For instance, convergence with Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Both ASM and XDR, aims to provide a holistic view of an organization's security posture. ASM focuses on identifying and managing the attack surface, while XDR focuses on detecting and responding to security incidents across various sources. As technology evolves, these functionalities might become increasingly integrated, offering a single platform for managing attack surfaces and responding to threats. Combining functionalities can streamline security operations and reduce the number of security tools needed, leading to greater efficiency and cost savings. The integration provides a more comprehensive view of the security landscape, providing a clearer picture of potential threats and vulnerabilities across the entire attack surface. CrowdStrike, a leader in cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data, acquired Reposify, which provides an external attack surface management (EASM) platform that scans the internet for exposed assets of an organization to detect and eliminate risk from vulnerable and unknown assets before attackers can exploit them.

Trend: Smart automation in ASM leveraging AI and ML

The adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) in Attack Surface Management (ASM) is a rapidly growing trend driven by the ever-expanding attack surface and the increasing complexity of cyber threats. Traditional, manual approaches need to be improved in today's dynamic security. Smart automation in Attack Surface Management (ASM) leverages Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to automate tasks and decision-making processes within the attack surface management workflow. Not all vulnerabilities are created equal. Smart automation with AI can analyze the severity of vulnerabilities, exploitability based on threat intelligence, and potential impact on the organization. This enables security teams to prioritize their efforts and focus on the most critical risks first. Machine learning algorithms can analyze vast amounts of security data from various sources across the attack surface, including network traffic, system logs, and vulnerability databases. By identifying patterns and anomalies, these algorithms can detect potential threats and vulnerabilities even before attackers exploit them.

By vertical, the Healthcare vertical has the highest CAGR during the global forecast.

Attack Surface Management emerges as a critical solution for the healthcare industry, where safeguarding sensitive patient data and embracing technological advancements are paramount challenges. With electronic health records (EHRs), connected medical devices, and telehealth platforms expanding the healthcare attack surface, cybercriminals increasingly target this sector. ASM has become indispensable for healthcare organizations, offering a proactive approach to vulnerability management and patient data privacy protection. The adoption of ASM in healthcare is driven by various factors, including the imperative to ensure patient data security amidst severe consequences of breaches and non-compliance fines under regulations like HIPAA.

Furthermore, the proliferation of interconnected medical devices introduces new vulnerabilities, necessitating ASM for their effective management. Telehealth platforms, emerging as vital tools in healthcare delivery, require robust security measures to safeguard transmitted patient data, while third-party vendor networks also pose risks that ASM addresses. Compliance requirements further compel healthcare organizations to adopt ASM, streamlining efforts to meet HIPAA standards. Despite its benefits, ASM implementation in healthcare faces challenges such as integrating with legacy systems, budget constraints, workforce training, and data privacy concerns, all of which require careful consideration for successful adoption and implementation.

Inquire Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=175286676

Large enterprises hold the highest market share during the forecast period by organization size.

The Attack Surface Management (ASM) market caters to organizations of varying sizes, including large and small enterprises (SMEs). In today's digital era, businesses face escalating cyber threats, necessitating robust ASM strategies. However, devising an effective ASM plan demands a delicate balance, considering the resources available and the complexity of the company's IT landscape. Tailoring ASM strategies is crucial for optimizing security posture across different organizational scales. For SMEs, prioritizing cost-effective solutions and streamlined approaches is paramount, given their typically limited resources. Conversely, large enterprises with more extensive IT infrastructures must contend with greater complexity and a larger attack surface. Their ASM strategies often involve sophisticated tools and dedicated teams to manage the diverse array of potential vulnerabilities. By understanding the unique challenges and opportunities inherent in their organizational size, businesses can effectively tailor ASM strategies to fortify their defenses against cyber threats.

Opportunity: Merging Cloud Native Application Platforms (CNAPPs) and Attack Surface Management (ASM)

Today’s attack surface challenges require modern approaches beyond piecemealed, inconsistent inventory. While many organizations have implemented a cloud security solution like CNAPP, risks persist outside their cloud environments, and security teams have no way to find, view, and correlate everything across their organization’s attack surface. According to a Trend Micro study, 89% of respondents plan to consolidate security products or switch to a platform soon. CCoE, Cloud Security Architects, and others must shift to more robust, modern ASM solutions that combine in-depth cloud security data with other inventory information for a holistic view of risk. This empowers better decision-making, accelerates development, and reduces the complexity associated with isolated security tools.

Get access to the latest updates on Attack Surface Management Companies and Attack Surface Management Industry