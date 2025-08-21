Stingray Expands Music and Video Offerings with 29 FAST Channels on Amazon Fire TV Channels

MONTREAL, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B), an industry leader in music and video content distribution, business services, and advertising solutions, today announced the launch of 29 free ad-supported FAST channels on Amazon Fire TV Channels in the United States, significantly expanding Stingray’s content offering on the popular free ad-supported streaming service.

This extensive lineup includes a diverse range of audio channels featuring TikTok Radio, The Spa, Classic Rock, Hot Country, Greatest Hits, 80's, Pop Adult, Hip Hop, Hit List, Soul Storm, Latin Pop, 70's, Romance Latino, Easy Listening, Smooth Jazz, 90's, K-Pop, Country Greats, Jukebox Oldies, and Soft Hits. For easy and intuitive access, all Stingray music channels are available in the Music Category on Amazon Fire TV Channels, allowing users to quickly find and enjoy their favorite music experiences.

The video channel selection includes the visually captivating Cozy Café, Stargaze, Cityscapes, Holidayscapes, Movie Music, and EarthDay 365 alongside three brand new channels: EarthDay 365 Spanish, Free Riding and Loupe Art. These new channels join the existing Naturescape and ZenLIFE channels on the service.

"This expansion represents a significant milestone in our mission to bring diverse content to audiences globally," said Jim Riley, President of US Division at Stingray. "With 31 FAST channels now available on Amazon Fire TV Channels, we're offering viewers a comprehensive selection of music and visual experiences that cater to virtually every taste and mood. This launch reinforces our commitment to enhancing the everyday entertainment options for our audience through high-quality, immersive content."

The extensive audio channel lineup delivers carefully curated music experiences spanning decades and genres, while the video channels offer visually stunning environments designed to transform any living space. EarthDay 365 and its Spanish counterpart provide nature-focused content year-round, while Free Riding offers exhilarating outdoor adventure visuals. Loupe Art delivers a cutting-edge visual journey, curating digital art playlists that feature a wide range of contemporary artists.

This expansion builds upon Stingray's successful introduction of Naturescape and ZenLIFE channels, which have been providing viewers with tranquil escapes and wellness-focused content since their launch.

All channels are now available to Amazon Fire TV Channels users in the United States at no additional cost on Fire TV, Fire tablet, and Echo Show devices.



About Stingray

Stingray (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B), a global music, media, and technology company, is an industry leader in TV broadcasting, streaming, radio, business services, and advertising. Stingray provides an array of music, digital, and advertising services to enterprise brands worldwide, including audio and video channels, 97 radio stations, subscription video-on-demand content, FAST channels, karaoke products and music apps, and in-car and on-board infotainment content. Stingray Business, a division of Stingray, provides commercial solutions in music, in-store advertising solutions, digital signage, and AI-driven consumer insights and feedback. Stingray Advertising is North America's largest retail audio advertising network, delivering digital audio messaging to more than 30,000 major retail locations. Stingray has close to 1,000 employees worldwide and reaches 540 million consumers in 160 countries. For more information, visit www.stingray.com.