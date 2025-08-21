Collage Group Releases 2025 State of Brand Cultural Fluency Report, with Procter & Gamble, Mars, Nestle, Sony, and Google Making the Top 20

Bethesda, MD, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collage, the trusted cultural intelligence data company, today announced the release of the 2025 State of Brand Cultural Fluency Report, offering the most comprehensive measure yet of how well brands connect with America’s evolving consumer base. The Top 20 Brands include Dawn, Vicks, Bounty, M&M’s, Nestle, Sony, and Google.

The Top 20 Most Culturally Fluent Brands span categories from household staples to personal electronics and stand out for their ability to build emotional resonance across all consumer segments, including race, ethnicity, generation, gender, lifestage, and lifestyle. These brands connect deeply, advocate authentically with nuance, and build relationships based on cultural drivers and passion points with the consumers they serve.

“Brand Cultural Fluency represents a powerful advancement in brand intelligence. Brands with high B-CFQ are accelerating resonance and growth efficiently in the market. By better aligning with values and beliefs across different consumer segments, brands can create a competitive advantage,” said David Wellisch, CEO and Co-Founder of Collage.

Cultural relevance is no longer a trend, it is a strategic advantage. Drawing on nationally representative insights across 1,200 brands, the report identifies the key drivers of brand cultural fluency and tracks industry performance through the proprietary Brand Cultural Fluency Quotient (B-CFQ). This index, which includes a proprietary analysis of key components, is predictive of brand favorability and purchase intent, as leading indicators of market share growth.

This year’s findings show a 4.5 percent average increase in B-CFQ scores in the first half of 2025 compared to the second half of 2024, a signal that more brands are embedding cultural intelligence into their strategies. Industries making the biggest six-month-over-six-month gains include Entertainment, Health Insurance, Alcoholic Beverages, and Telecom - sectors often challenged by consumer trust and complexity that are now demonstrating transformation and growth potential.

The 2025 State of Brand Cultural Fluency Report is now available at https://www.collagegroup.com/whitepapers/report-state-of-cultural-fluency

About Collage

Collage is the only AI-enabled cultural intelligence engine that fuses consumer, brand, and industry data to reveal the “why” behind consumer behavior. With 26 billion primary data points, always-on access, and activation-ready insights, Collage helps the world’s leading brands futureproof their growth, increase brand resonance, and authentically connect with nuance across different consumer segments. Founded in 2009, the company has always held culture at its core. Collage is a National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) certified minority-owned small business.