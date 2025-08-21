Kadant Named to Newsweek’s List of America’s Greatest Companies 2025

WESTFORD, Mass., Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kadant Inc. (NYSE: KAI) announced today it was recently named one of "America's Greatest Companies 2025" by Newsweek magazine. The award recognizes 650 U.S. companies evaluated on stock and financial performance, workforce performance, sustainability performance, and innovation.

“We are proud to be named one of America’s Greatest Companies by Newsweek,” said Jeffrey L. Powell, president and chief executive officer of Kadant. “It is an honor to be recognized for our solid financial performance, high level of employee engagement, and our dedication to Sustainable Industrial Processing.”

The award rankings are based on company reviews, third-party data, and publicly available financial and trademark filings. More information is available at rankings.newsweek.com/americas-greatest-companies-2025.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc. is a global supplier of technologies and engineered systems that drive Sustainable Industrial Processing®. The company’s products and services play an integral role in enhancing efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in process industries. Kadant is based in Westford, Massachusetts, with approximately 3,500 employees in 20 countries worldwide. For more information, visit kadant.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The following constitutes a “Safe Harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including forward-looking statements about our customers, products, operations, and markets. These forward-looking statements represent our expectations as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in Kadant’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2024 and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts

Investor Contact Information:

Michael McKenney, 978-776-2000

IR@kadant.com

Media Contact Information:

Wes Martz, 269-278-1715

media@kadant.com