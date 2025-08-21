Radford Racing School Announces Six New Thrilling Driving and Racing Experiences for Enthusiasts of Every Age, Skill Level

Chandler, Arizona, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radford Racing School (https://radfordracingschool.com/), the nation’s foremost driving and racing school, announced today the addition of six new adrenaline-filled driving experiences (https://radfordracingschool.com/experiences/) that will give enthusiasts of every age and skill level a thrill on their legendary racetrack. The “Demons in the Desert”, “Supercharged Racing”, “Formula Racing Experience”, “Ultimate Muscle Car Experience”, “Triple Threat Racing Experience” and Family Night each offer an electrifying combination of high speed thrills and valuable skills training.

“Our new Radford Experiences are the perfect complement to our world-class performance driving and racing courses,” said Chuck Sundstrom, General Manager of Radford Racing School. “Over the last 60 years, we’ve trained thousands of students to be better drivers, and novice racers to become world champions. But we also realized that some enthusiasts without any racing experience just want to have some high octane fun on the track. Our Experiences are tailored for anybody looking to rev up their inner race car driver behind the wheel of our powerful Dodge SRT and Formula 4 cars.”

Radford Racing School’s Experiences include one, two and three day programs, as well as a special three-hour family night that includes a catered BBQ dinner. Every experience is tailored for each guest or group’s specific interests, skill set and talent. The six new Radford Racing School Experiences include:

Triple Threat Racing Experience (3 Day | $7499) – Road course, Formula 4 and drag racing – the ultimate adrenaline rush and the only racing experience in the country to give you three days to try out three racing disciplines, in three high performance vehicles.

Ultimate Muscle Car Experience (2 Day | $4499) - Hit the road course on the first day in a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, then jump in the Dodge Demon 170 on day two to take on the quarter mile on the drag strip.

Formula Racing (1 Day | $2999) – A taste of what it’s like to get behind the wheel of a real, FIA formula car – just a pure car meant to do one thing – drive on the track.

Demons in the Desert (1 Day | $2499) – An introduction to Drag Racing that offers the basics of how to make the car perform on a professional NHRA dragstrip

Supercharged Racing (1 Day | $2499): Get a taste of what it’s like to drive like a racer on a world-class track.

Family Night - Experience the thrill of our legendary racetrack under the lights with the whole crew. From roaring engines to a delicious catered BBQ dinner, it’s high-octane fun for kids and adults alike.

“Even if you have no racing experience, you can find out what it’s like to drive an 800 horsepower muscle car around the racetrack,” said Sundstrom. “Or maybe you just saw the new ‘F1’ movie and want the experience of a real FIA formula car. Regardless of the thrill you’re seeking, we got you covered. From a fun night out with the family to three days of adrenaline-filled driving, our Experiences will let you tap into that aspiring inner racer and have an absolute blast while doing it.”

Radford Racing School’s menu of Experiences also includes the four-hour Throttle Therapy program that is offered every June and December, as well as the Private Instruction option that allows guests to create their own performance driving program based on their specific interests. Radford Racing Schools Experiences are now open for individual and group booking. Visit https://radfordracingschool.com/experiences/ for details and to book online.

About Radford Racing School

Founded in 1968, the Radford Racing School, located in Chandler, Ariz., is the only purpose-built driver training facility for performance enthusiasts and the largest driver-training center of its kind in the world. It is also the Official High-Performance Driving School of Dodge//SRT. The school maintains over 100 race-prepared vehicles, sedans, SUVs, open-wheel formula cars, and gas-powered go-karts. For more information about the school, visit www.RadfordRacingSchool.com or call (480) 403-7600.

