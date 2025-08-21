PIMCO Announced as Official Investment Management Partner of 18-Time World Champion Boston Celtics

BOSTON, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Boston Celtics have named PIMCO, a global leader in active fixed income, as the Official Investment Management Partner of the team and the new entitlement partner of the PIMCO Parquet Club at TD Garden. As part of this multi-year partnership, PIMCO will elevate the premium gameday experience through exclusive branding and hospitality integrations, while also teaming up with the Boston Celtics Shamrock Foundation on a signature community initiative focused on youth wellness and food accessibility across New England.

“PIMCO’s commitment to excellence, innovation and social impact aligns perfectly with our organization’s values,” said Ted Dalton, Boston Celtics Chief Partnership Officer. “It’s a collaboration built on shared purpose, and we believe this partnership will not only enhance the fan experience but will also support the health and wellness of our local communities. We are very excited to welcome PIMCO to the Celtics Family.”

As the new entitlement partner of the PIMCO Parquet Club at TD Garden, PIMCO will be integrated courtside into one of the most exclusive and high-touch hospitality spaces in the arena. The PIMCO Parquet Club hosts courtside season ticket members, VIPs, and corporate partners – providing a premium experience before, during and after each home game.

“PIMCO and the Celtics are both high-performance brands,” said Cathy Stahl, PIMCO Chief Marketing Officer. “While we excel in very different arenas, we share a commitment to building teams with a deep bench of talent and to the pursuit of long-term performance. This partnership creates value by boosting brand visibility and enabling us to engage with clients and fans. In addition, PIMCO and the Celtics have a like-minded dedication to philanthropy, providing exciting opportunities for us to work together on community engagement initiatives. We look forward to working closely with the Celtics organization and to forging new connections with passionate basketball fans around the world."



About PIMCO:

PIMCO is a global leader in active fixed income with deep expertise across public and private markets. We invest our clients’ capital across a range of fixed income and credit opportunities, drawing upon our decades of experience navigating complex debt markets. Our flexible capital base and deep relationships with issuers have helped us become one of the world’s largest providers of traditional and nontraditional solutions for companies that need financing and investors who seek strong risk-adjusted returns.

