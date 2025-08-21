PRISM MarketView Launches Precious Metals Index to Track Global Demand and Market Dynamics

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRISM MarketView, a leading provider of unbiased market insight and company news, today announces the launch of its PRISM Precious Metals Index, designed to track emerging and established companies across the global gold, silver, platinum and palladium sectors. The new index highlights firms driving innovation in mining, refining, recycling and technology applications tied to the precious metals market.





The global precious metals market was valued at $306.44 billion in 2023, and it’s expected to grow to more than $501 billion by 2032, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%, according to Fortune Business Insights. Demand for gold remains resilient as a safe-haven asset, with global central banks increasing purchases for the 13th consecutive year in 2024, while silver continues to see growing industrial use in solar and electronics manufacturing. Platinum and palladium, vital to the automotive and clean energy industries, are expected to benefit from the ongoing transition toward electrification and green technology.

The launch of the PRISM Precious Metals Index provides investors with a comprehensive lens into this diverse and strategically important sector, underscoring its role as both a financial hedge and a driver of industrial innovation. Since Jan. 2, 2024, this index has returned approximately 83% to date.

PRISM MarketView recently reviewed a selection of the companies set to transform the precious metals landscape.

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE American: VGZ)

Vista Gold Corp. is a development-stage gold company advancing its flagship asset, the Mt Todd Gold Project, a large-scale deposit located in the mining-friendly Northern Territory of Australia. The company’s strategy emphasizes disciplined, value-driven development, including a streamlined feasibility plan for near-term project execution with reduced capital requirements and operational risk. Most recently, Vista Gold reported its second quarter 2025 financial results, ending the period with $13.2 million in cash and no debt. During the quarter, Vista advanced and subsequently announced the results of its 15,000 tonnes per day Mt Todd Feasibility Study, which highlighted strong economics, reduced initial capital, higher reserve grade and stable long-term production.

Caledonia Mining Corporation (NYSE American: CMCL)

Caledonia Mining Corporation is a gold producer with primary operations in Zimbabwe, anchored by its flagship Blanket Mine, which has a long history of production and strong growth potential. The company is advancing additional development and exploration projects aimed at expanding its production base and extending mine life. Most recently, Caledonia reported second-quarter 2025 results, driven by record production at Blanket Mine and higher realized gold prices. Revenue rose 30% to $65 million, while net profit attributable to shareholders more than doubled to $20.5 million and adjusted EPS increased 155%. The company’s cash position improved to $26.2 million, supported by operating cash flows and the successful $22.35 million sale of its solar plant.

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ: NB)

NioCorp Developments Ltd. is a mineral development company advancing the Elk Creek Critical Minerals Project in southeastern Nebraska. This construction-ready project is one of North America’s few pure-play critical minerals ventures, targeting production of niobium, scandium and titanium, along with potential rare earths, all designated by the U.S. government as strategically important. Most recently, NioCorp announced the successful completion of Phase I of its drilling campaign at the Elk Creek Critical Minerals Project, advancing efforts to convert indicated resources to measured resources and probable mineral reserves to proven mineral reserves. The program, which included nine HQ diamond drillholes totaling 6,817 meters, was completed ahead of schedule and under budget, enabling the addition of Phase II drilling with up to six more drillholes to further enhance resource potential and support mine design. The drilling data will form part of the updated feasibility study, a key requirement in the U.S. Export-Import Bank’s due diligence process for NioCorp’s application for up to $800 million in debt financing.

About PRISM MarketView:

Established in 2020, PRISM MarketView is dedicated to the monitoring and analysis of small cap stocks in burgeoning sectors. We deliver up-to-the-minute financial market news, provide comprehensive investor tools and foster a dynamic investor community. Central to our offerings are proprietary indexes that observe emerging sectors, including biotech, clean energy, next-generation tech, medical devices and beyond. Visit us at prismmarketview.com and follow us on X.

PRISM MarketView does not provide investment advice.

Contact:

PRISM MarketView

info@prismmarketview.com

646-863-6341

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/68e389d0-366e-486b-8555-832bcf4db3e4