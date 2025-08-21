INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in XPLR Infrastructure, LP (f/k/a NextEra Energy Partners, LP) of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines - XIFR

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against XPLR Infrastructure, LP (“XPLR” or the “Company”) (NYSE: XIFR). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether XPLR and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until September 8, 2025, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired XPLR securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.

On January 28, 2025, XPLR issued a press release announcing that it was abandoning its yieldco business model and indefinitely suspending its cash distribution to unitholders, stating it would redirect those funds to execute on several priorities, the first of which was to buy out its remaining CEPF obligations. The same press release also revealed that the Company had appointed a new chief executive officer. On a subsequent earnings call that same day, XPLR further revealed that the Company was revamping its entire management team and had appointed a new chief financial officer.

Following these disclosures, XPLR’s unit price fell $3.97 per unit, or 25.13%, to close at $11.83 per unit on January 28, 2025.

XPLR’s unit price continued to fall an additional $1.39 per unit, or 11.75%, over the following two consecutive trading sessions, to close at $10.44 per unit on January 30, 2025.

