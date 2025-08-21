O2B Kids Opens New Location at Tampa General Hospital

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O2B Kids, a leader in early childhood education and care, is proud to announce the opening of its newest location at Tampa General Hospital. O2B Kids Tampa General is the 12th location in the Tampa Bay area, reinforcing O2B Kids’ commitment to making high-quality childcare and early education more accessible to families.

This center will serve Tampa General Hospital employees providing a safe, nurturing environment where children can learn, play and grow. With programs designed for infants through preschool, O2B Kids Tampa General combines research-based curriculum with a play-based philosophy to ensure children are prepared for success in school and beyond.

“We are honored to partner with Tampa General Hospital in serving the dedicated healthcare professionals who work tirelessly to care for our community,” said Andy Sherrard, CEO of O2B Early Education. “By managing the on-site child care center, we aim to provide a joyful, engaging, and educational experience for their children, while offering peace of mind to working parents.”

The opening at Tampa General Hospital reflects O2B Kids’ strong growth in the Tampa region, where it has become a trusted name for families seeking innovative and engaging early education programs.

Media contact:

Michelle M. Gonzalez

O2B Early Education

Vice President of Marketing

michelle@o2bkids.com

407-897-9251

About O2B Early Education:

O2B Early Education is a family partner in preparing kids to be academically ready to succeed in school, socially ready to build great friendships and emotionally ready to face life’s challenges. Under the O2B Early Education brand are O2B Kids, Cedars Preschool, The Child Center, and FD Education. The company, founded in 1998, has provided excellent care and programs for children as young as newborns, all the way through school-age. As a whole, O2B Early Education is committed to providing a strong foundation of comprehensive early-education to children and creating a positive impact in their community.