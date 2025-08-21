Kargo and the Ad Council Launch New CTV Pause Ads Partnership to Support Skills-First Hiring and ‘Tear the Paper Ceiling’

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kargo, the leading creative media ad exchange, has partnered with the Ad Council in support of their “Tear the Paper Ceiling” campaign, created in partnership with Opportunity@Work, to promote skills-first hiring and recognize the skills that STARs (workers Skilled Through Alternative Routes rather than a bachelor’s degree) bring to the workforce.

The partnership utilizes Kargo’s innovative Connected TV (CTV) Pause Ads format, which activates when viewers pause their content, transforming an idle moment into an opportunity to deliver powerful, purpose-driven messaging using high-impact creative without interruption.

“We are thrilled to work with the Ad Council on this inaugural initiative to get a skills-first hiring message in front of the right viewers at a key moment of high attention – restarting their programming post pause,” said Harry Kargman, Founder & CEO, Kargo. “We are proving out the power of this format and also advancing a meaningful cause by working with the Ad Council to innovate within the media marketplace.”

“‘Tear the Paper Ceiling’ has become a rallying cry for all of the employers that believe in the power of skills-first hiring,” said Ashley Menschner, SVP, Media, the Ad Council. “We’re grateful to have a partner like Kargo to help spread this powerful message and empower STARs to get the jobs they’re qualified for.”

Breaking Down Barriers for STARs

There are more than 70 million STARs in the U.S. who have gained valuable skills through community college, military service, bootcamps, certificate programs, and on-the-job experience, but who are often overlooked when hiring processes prioritize a bachelor’s degree.

The “Tear the Paper Ceiling” campaign – which gives a name to the invisible barrier that comes at every turn for workers without a bachelor’s degree – is designed to inspire employers to consider skills-first hiring, which can provide them with high-quality, proven talent, and offers upward economic mobility for STARs.

Creative That Commands Attention

Kargo doesn’t just deliver meaningful messages—it delivers results. According to attention measurement leader TVision, Kargo’s CTV creatives consistently outperform industry norms in keeping viewers engaged:

CTV impressions measured for Kargo were 78% more effective at maintaining eyes-on-screen than the CTV ads benchmark.



at maintaining eyes-on-screen than the CTV ads benchmark. 15-second ads from Kargo held attention 50% longer than average CTV ads.



from Kargo held attention than average CTV ads. 30-second ads drove 74% greater attention than typical CTV spots.



By driving engagement when viewers are already tuned in, the campaign urges employers to rethink hiring practices that exclude qualified STARs. Kargo’s Pause Ads format amplifies the impact, capturing attention and reinforcing the message when audiences are most receptive.

To learn more or get involved, visit www.kargo.com or TearThePaperCeiling.org .

About Kargo

As the only media marketplace with 100% premium supply, Kargo creates memorable advertising experiences that go beyond the first impression to captivate consumer attention. With a suite of exclusive, full-funnel advertising solutions, Kargo empowers leading brands to make meaningful customer connections across mobile, connected television, video and social. Focused on delivering results, Kargo helps the world’s largest advertisers achieve incremental brand lift and higher returns on ad spend. For publishers, Kargo’s proprietary platform maximizes revenue per impression through unique creative and targeting solutions. Founded in 2003, Kargo is a global company headquartered in New York with offices around the world.

About the Ad Council

The Ad Council convenes creative storytellers to educate, unite and uplift audiences by opening hearts, inspiring action and accelerating change. For more than 80 years, the nonprofit organization and its partners in advertising, media, marketing and tech have been behind some of the country's most iconic social impact campaigns – Smokey Bear, Friends Don’t Let Friends Drive Drunk, Tear the Paper Ceiling and many more. To learn more or get involved, visit AdCouncil.org, join the Ad Council's communities on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn, and view campaign creative on YouTube.

