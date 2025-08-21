Memorial Health Group Launches Rememore to Redefine Luxury Medical Tourism





Photo: Rememore Healthcare

ISTANBUL, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Memorial Health Group has officially launched Rememore , a premium brand designed to transform the landscape of international medical tourism. By combining world-class healthcare with bespoke luxury experiences, Rememore offers patients an exceptional treatment journey in Turkey.

Built on Memorial Health Group’s more than 30 years of medical expertise and global reputation, Rememore blends advanced treatments with lifestyle curation, five-star accommodations, and personalized concierge services. Patients receive medical care at Memorial’s leading facilities in Turkey while enjoying tailored travel, fine dining, and cultural experiences.

"Rememore is more than a treatment. It is a complete journey of trust, comfort, and personalized service," said Alper Çağanoğlu, Director of Rememore, emphasizing the brand’s mission to deliver the highest standards of both medical and emotional care.

Comprehensive and Customized Approach

From pre-arrival planning to post-treatment follow-up, Rememore ensures every detail is handled seamlessly. Multilingual patient coordinators, culturally attuned service teams, and premium travel arrangements create a process that is both comfortable and stress-free.

Showcasing Turkey’s Strength in Health Tourism

While Memorial Health Group already treats tens of thousands of international patients annually , Rememore elevates this experience to the highest tier. The brand positions Turkey as both a center of medical excellence and a destination for luxury health tourism on a global scale.





Photo: Rememore Healthcare

About Memorial Health Group



Founded in 1995, Memorial Health Group is one of Turkey’s leading private healthcare providers, operating 12 hospitals and 2 medical centers. It offers advanced services in organ transplantation, oncology, cardiology, aesthetic surgery, and more to international patients from over 160 countries.

About Rememore



Rememore is the luxury medical tourism brand of Memorial Health Group, offering a seamless combination of top-tier medical care, lifestyle management, and premium travel services. Designed for discerning international patients, Rememore provides an unparalleled healthcare experience in Turkey.

