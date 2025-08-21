AgriERP From Folio3 Software Named “ERP Software of the Year” By AgTech Breakthrough

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global agricultural and food technology markets today announced that AgriERP from Folio3 , a leading software implementation and development company in the agriculture industry, has been selected as “ERP Software of the Year” in the 5th annual AgTech Breakthrough Awards program.

AgriERP is an all-in-one ERP solution for agricultural enterprises, compatible with Microsoft Dynamics 365, Oracle Netsuite, or SAP ERP, for managing the entire agribusiness operations. Designed by agricultural professionals with deep industry roots, AgriERP integrates various business processes like finance, supply chain, HR, crop management, inventory management, and sales to provide a centralized cockpit for managing your entire business. It provides real-time data analysis and planning for better resource management and improved visibility across operations.

AgriERP’s robust Farm Operations Management capabilities enable precise job planning, scheduling, and labor management. The comprehensive Farm Financial Management module provides visibility into budgets, procurement, accounts, and overall financial health for data-driven economic decisions. The specialized Crop Management module, connected with the robust Material resource planning module in Dynamics 365 ERP, enables farmers to plan their seasons ahead of time. You can track, and manage inputs like pesticides and fertilizers, helping to maximize yields sustainably. In addition, real-time Farm Inventory Management prevents waste and ensures necessary supplies are always on hand. Moreover, the integrated Sales and Contracting features simplify complex agricultural sales processes, while also optimizing post-harvest handling and logistics.

AgriERP offers high customization to fit specific farm operations, crop and livestock management needs, and it integrates seamlessly with agricultural IoT devices, drones, and remote sensing technologies for real-time data consolidation & insights. The solution delivers advanced agricultural analytics for predictive farming, crop yield forecasting, and soil health with custom reports and dashboards inbuilt with Microsoft PowerBI. Digitized compliance management helps with maintaining global agricultural standards, including organic, non-GMO, and sustainability certifications.

In 2025, AgriERP has been making waves within the industry with their launch of AgriERP Companion App, an intelligent AI assistant. It enables farmers to manage daily tasks, monitor progress, retrieve essential farm data and so much more, all in a straightforward, chat-like interface. Not just that, you can ask AgriERP Companion to perform various actions such as generating reports, building dashboards, and creating work orders through natural language prompting.

“With over two decades of experience serving the agriculture sector, we understand the unique challenges and requirements of farmers, agribusinesses, and food producers. Our comprehensive ERP suite for farm management has been designed to bring clarity, control, and profitability to every aspect of the farm,” said Adnan Lawai​, CEO of Folio3 Software. “Thank you so much to AgTech Breakthrough for this incredible recognition. In an agricultural landscape which is increasingly reliant on data, we’ll continue to enhance this solution to help streamline agricultural operations, improve efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance decision-making.”

The AgTech sector is rapidly redefining how food is produced, managed and distributed – transforming one of the world’s most essential industries. From AI-driven crop analytics and precision farming platforms to sustainable agriculture solutions and autonomous equipment, AgTech is delivering greater efficiency, transparency and environmental responsibility.

The mission of the annual AgTech Breakthrough Awards program is to shine a spotlight on the breakthrough innovators who are not only keeping pace with this dynamic industry but actively driving it forward. By conducting one of the AgTech industry’s most rigorous evaluations of technology companies, reviewing thousands of award nominations each year, AgTech Breakthrough aims to inspire continued innovation and help propel the global agriculture sector into a smarter, more sustainable future.

“AgriERP is a transformative enterprise resource planning solution for the unique demands of modern farming and agribusiness that face unique challenges from critical functions often siloed in other systems. Obtaining actionable insights through accurate data analytics usually relies on manual processes that increase errors and lead to reduced productivity and increased operational costs,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, AgTech Breakthrough. “AgriERP is both powerful in scope and intuitive in design. Addressing the pain points of the agriculture industry with tailored, integrated modules makes it an indispensable tool for driving efficiency and growth. Its innovative approach, comprehensive functionality, and tangible impact make it our choice for “ERP Software of the Year!’”

About AgriERP By Folio3 Software

Folio3 is a well-known software development company, based out of San Mateo, California. Folio3 is a Microsoft Solutions Partner and a value added reseller, delivering exceptional solutions for the past 20 years. AgriERP by Folio3, is a specialized solution developed by Folio3 Microsoft Division in collaboration with UnCommon Farms Group to provide a robust, secure, and scalable solution for the agricultural industry. Renowned for innovative solutions, Folio3 has successfully collaborated with industry giants like ADM, Grant4D Farms, Rombola Family Farms, Weaver Popcorn Hybrids, and many more from the agricultural sector.

