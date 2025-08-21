Canada’s Best in Landscaping Honoured at 22nd Annual National Awards of Landscape Excellence

Milton, Ontario, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- August 13, Regina, SK —The 22nd annual National Awards of Landscape Excellence (NALE) winners were announced live on August 12, 2025, during a gala at Delta Hotels Regina, Saskatchewan. The event brought together over 100 industry members from across Canada, representing the full spectrum of the horticultural trades.

The NALE celebrate Canadian companies that have made outstanding contributions to raising professionalism in the landscape industry. Each province nominates winners from their Provincial Awards of Excellence to compete nationally, with up to three submissions per category — 15 entries per association — across five categories: commercial landscape construction, residential landscape construction, commercial landscape maintenance, residential landscape maintenance, and landscape design.

Top projects in each category received the Circle of Excellence. Three Outstanding Achievement awards recognized projects exemplifying green innovation, exceptional use of plants, and remarkable landscape features. Additional honours included the Green My City award, the Communities in Bloom Award of Distinction, and the Green for Life Community award.



"The National Awards of Landscape Excellence shine a spotlight on the incredible talent, innovation, and dedication within our industry,” said Anita Heuver, President of the Canadian Nursery Landscape Association. “These winners not only deliver exceptional projects, they inspire all of us to continue raising the bar for professionalism and sustainability in Canadian landscaping.”





2025 National Awards of Landscape Excellence Winners:

Caterpillar Award for Commercial Landscape Construction – Rutherford Contracting for Innisfil Town Square Development, Innisfil, ON

– Rutherford Contracting for Innisfil Town Square Development, Innisfil, ON Caterpillar Award for Residential Landscape Construction – Swick’s Landscaping for Connaught Manor – Shaughnessy Estate, Vancouver, BC

– Swick’s Landscaping for Connaught Manor – Shaughnessy Estate, Vancouver, BC Intrigue Media Award for Landscape Design – Lavish Gardens for The Retreat Gardens Phase 1, Stirling, ON

– Lavish Gardens for The Retreat Gardens Phase 1, Stirling, ON HortProtect Award for Residential Landscape Maintenance – The Landmark Group for Alpine Reflections, Thornbury, ON

– The Landmark Group for Alpine Reflections, Thornbury, ON Home Depot Award for Commercial Landscape Maintenance – Land Tec Landscape Contractors for Uline Edmonton, Edmonton, AB

– Land Tec Landscape Contractors for Uline Edmonton, Edmonton, AB Outstanding Achievement – Green Innovation – Clintar of London for implementing 100% battery-powered vehicles and tools for maintenance at the Canada Life grounds since 2017, London, ON

– Clintar of London for implementing 100% battery-powered vehicles and tools for maintenance at the Canada Life grounds since 2017, London, ON Outstanding Achievement – Use of Plants – Swick’s Landscaping for the Shaughnessy Shade Garden, thriving in diverse microclimates under a mature tree canopy, Vancouver, BC

– Swick’s Landscaping for the Shaughnessy Shade Garden, thriving in diverse microclimates under a mature tree canopy, Vancouver, BC Outstanding Achievement – Landscape Feature – VisionScapes for Exquisite Solitude in the Foothills, featuring a river, fire pit, and moat-surrounded seating area, Calgary, AB

– VisionScapes for Exquisite Solitude in the Foothills, featuring a river, fire pit, and moat-surrounded seating area, Calgary, AB Caterpillar Green for Life Community Award – Summerside and Area Garden Club for the Prince County Hospital Healing Courtyard Garden, Summerside, PEI

– Summerside and Area Garden Club for the Prince County Hospital Healing Courtyard Garden, Summerside, PEI Green My City Award – Brookmill Blvd. Jr. Public School, Toronto District School Board, Scarborough, ON, for vegetable gardens combining horticulture, Indigenous practices, and food security education

– Brookmill Blvd. Jr. Public School, Toronto District School Board, Scarborough, ON, for vegetable gardens combining horticulture, Indigenous practices, and food security education Communities in Bloom Award of Distinction – Ville de Rosemère, QC, for long-standing excellence in beautification, sustainability, and civic pride

About CNLA

Founded in 1922, the Canadian Nursery Landscape Association (CNLA) is a not-for-profit federation representing over 4,000 members through nine provincial horticulture associations. Members contribute to Canada’s $14.48 billion green industry by growing, selling, designing, installing, and maintaining plants and landscape features. CNLA develops programs, initiates projects, and forms alliances to ensure sustainable prosperity for members and stakeholders.

In 2018, CNLA established the Green Cities Foundation, a charitable organization dedicated to creating healthier urban environments by rejuvenating and developing community green spaces. In 2019, CNLA acquired Communities in Bloom, a national and international community garden competition now in its 31st year.

Learn more: cnla.ca | cnla-acpp.ca | gcfoundation.ca | communitiesinbloom.ca

