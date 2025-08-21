COMPLY Appoints Frank Roe as Board Chair

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COMPLY, the leading provider of regulatory compliance software and consulting services for the financial institutions sector, today announced the appointment of Frank Roe as Chairman of its Board of Directors. With more than 30 years in enterprise software, Roe has led SaaS companies through major inflection points, scaling platforms, growing global teams, and navigating complex, fast-moving markets.





“Frank’s track record of scaling high-performance businesses in complex markets makes him a force multiplier for our Board,” said Michael Stanton, CEO of COMPLY. “His leadership comes at a pivotal moment for COMPLY as we double down on making COMPLY the regulatory compliance standard for global financial firms.”

In addition to his new role as Board Chair at COMPLY, Roe serves as Executive Chair on the board of MariaDB, a new generation cloud database company, board member at LastPass, a leading password and identity management company, and as a Strategic Board Advisor at SmartBear. He earned a Bachelor’s degree in business from the Isenberg School of Management at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. With deep experience in operational discipline, global execution, and scalable growth, Roe is well positioned to advance COMPLY’s expansion and strategic priorities.

Roe joins COMPLY as the company advances its AI strategy, focused on helping compliance professionals reduce manual effort, act on timely insights, and strengthen accountability. An advocate for the responsible use of AI in high-stakes environments, Roe has consistently emphasized the need for trust, transparency, and rigorous oversight. His perspective aligns closely with COMPLY’s mission to deliver intuitive and intelligent tools that enhance human decision-making.

“COMPLY is tackling one of the most critical challenges in financial services: helping firms navigate regulatory complexity with speed, confidence, and clarity,” said Roe. “As AI reshapes how work gets done, the winners will be those who apply it responsibly, with transparency, control, and a focus on outcomes. That’s exactly how COMPLY is approaching it, and I’m looking forward to supporting Michael and the leadership team as they set a new standard for what modern compliance should look like.”

COMPLY is the leading provider of regulatory compliance software and consulting service for the financial institutions sector. Trusted by over 5,000 firms - from RIAs and wealth managers to investment banks, broker-dealers and private funds - COMPLY delivers purpose-built solutions that help firms navigate complexity, reduce risk, and scale with confidence. With deep regulatory expertise and powerful technology, COMPLY is building the industry’s most comprehensive and future-ready compliance platform—one designed to meet today’s demands and evolve with tomorrow’s challenges.

