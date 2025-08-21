NetCo Body-Cam Launches Pilot Project in Hamburg's Public Transport System

Blankenburg, Sachsen-Anhalt , Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetCo Professional Services GmbH welcomes the successful introduction of their professional bodycam systems at Hamburg Hochbahn security services and comments on the current media coverage.





2 guards at a hamburg station looking into the camera, while the train is in the background with closed doors

Modern Security Technology for Public Transport

Since August 18, 2025, Hamburg Hochbahn security services have been using bodycams in their inspection and security department, with up to 21 teams able to be equipped with the devices simultaneously. As the technology partner for this important security initiative, NetCo Professional Services is pleased about Hamburg Hochbahn's trust. The NetCo bodycams are distinguished by their large front display with mirror function, lightweight construction, and professional recording quality.

"We are proud to contribute to safer public transport in Hamburg with our proven bodycam technology," explains Dr. Matthias Hagner, Managing Director of NetCo Professional Services GmbH. "Our devices have been specifically developed for professional use in authorities and companies and offer the highest reliability in critical security applications."

Well-Conceived Concept for Data Protection and Transparency

The Hamburg pilot project impresses with its well-conceived concept that combines the highest data protection standards with practical benefits. The NetCo bodycams operate with an intelligent pre-recording system that continuously records but only permanently saves stored sequences when needed. This ensures complete documentation of critical situations while simultaneously maintaining data protection.

"Our system makes it possible that only relevant incidents are documented, while normal passenger traffic is not permanently recorded," explains Dr. Matthias Hagner. "Access to stored recordings only occurs upon justified request and in compliance with all data protection regulations."

The initial experiences from the Hamburg pilot project confirm the positive effect of the bodycams: the visible presence of the devices already leads to noticeable de-escalation in conflict situations, even before escalation occurs.

Proven Technology with Renowned Reference Customers

NetCo Professional Services has many years of experience in developing and providing bodycam systems for authorities and security companies. Reference customers already include renowned transport companies such as Deutsche Bahn, Wiener Linien, Berlin Public Transport (BVG), and Cologne Public Transport (KVB). The deployed devices meet the highest standards in terms of:

Data protection and data security according to GDPR requirements

Demonstrably de-escalating effect through the large front display

Robust construction for demanding continuous use

Long battery life for complete shifts

Easy operation even in stressful situations

Professional recording quality for legally secure documentation

Future-Oriented Security Solutions

The successful deployment at Hamburg Hochbahn security services underscores the performance capability of NetCo bodycams in the public sector. "We see this as confirmation of our approach to develop well-conceived and practical security solutions that meet the specific requirements of our customers," says Anna-Lena Nolte, Head of Bodycams Division.

NetCo Professional Services stands ready to support other transport companies and authorities in implementing modern bodycam systems and thereby contributing to a safer society.

About NetCo Professional Services GmbH:

NetCo Professional Services GmbH, based in the Harz region, was founded in 1997 and has successfully established itself as a specialist in the security industry with its innovative bodycam technology. The centerpiece of the product portfolio is the NetCo bodycam with its characteristic large front display, which demonstrably has a de-escalating effect in conflict situations.

The NetCo bodycam, together with the NetCo Suite, is completely developed, produced, and distributed at the Blankenburg location – a genuine "Made in Germany" product. The compact high-tech camera is successfully used by police, security, and law enforcement agencies as well as in public transport and reliably collects evidence during incidents while simultaneously having a preventive effect through its visible presence.

