INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in Fiserv, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines - FI

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Fiserv, Inc. (“Fiserv” or the “Company”)(NYSE: FI). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Fiserv and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until September 22, 2025 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Fiserv securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.

On April 24, 2025, Fiserv reported Clover gross payment volume (“GPV”) growth of only 8% for the first quarter of 2025, a material stepdown from 2024 GPV rates between 14% and 17%. The Company attributed this slowing growth to lower 2025 transaction volumes from merchants who had converted from Payeezy, Fiserv’s older point-of-sale (“POS”) platform, to the Company’s newer Clover platform.

On this new, Fiserv’s stock price fell $40.20 per share, or 18.52%, to close at $176.90 per share on April 24, 2025.

Then, on May 15, 2025, Fiserv disclosed that GPV growth deceleration would continue through 2025.

On this news, Fiserv’s stock price fell $30.73 per share, or 16.19%, to close at $159.13 per share on May 15, 2025.

Finally, on July 23, 2025, Fiserv lowered the top end of its full-year organic growth guidance range and confirmed that its quarterly organic revenue in the Merchant segment had decelerated to 9% year-over-year from 11% in the previous quarter.

On this news, Fiserv’s stock price fell $22.90 per share, or 13.85%, to close at $143.00 per share on July 23, 2025

